Sunny Glen Children's Home Celebrates 90 Years of Providing Hope and Healing to Children in South Texas

THEN AND NOW. Sunny Glen Children's Home celebrates 90 years of caring for children in South Texas. Top: Sunny Glen and Valley Boys Ranch children at a Christmas party sponsored by military recruiting offices at the Yuletide Iwo Jima in Harlingen. Bottom:

Children's Home in South Texas Marks Nine Decades of Faith, Hope, and Healing

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children's Home, a Christian faith-based organization dedicated to serving children in need, is proud to celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2026. Since its founding during the Great Depression, Sunny Glen has served more than 25,000 children, providing a safe place to live, find hope, and be shown love.A Mission Born During the Great DepressionThe story of Sunny Glen began when the first six children were welcomed into a small home in La Feria, Texas. Elders from local Church of Christ congregations, with a desire to help a family of children who had lost their parents, set up the mission that would go on to see thousands of young people find hope. In the first year, the home moved from La Feria to San Juan, where it could accommodate up to 30 children.As the Lower Rio Grande Valley grew, so did the need for Sunny Glen's services. After a long struggle with high land prices, an 80-acre tract was purchased outside San Benito in 1945, and by October of 1949 the San Benito campus became home. The 1950s and 1960s saw construction of new dorms while also expanding programming in education, athletics, and career training. In 1973, Sunny Glen welcomed Foster Care and Adoption to its programs—the first in the Valley to offer them.Growing to Meet the Needs of Children and FamiliesThe 1990s and 2000s brought the first major changes to the campus in decades as the Board of Directors embarked on a major revitalization project, replacing all campus buildings with new, suburban-style residences. Children would have their own rooms for the first time, and campus felt like a true neighborhood.As Sunny Glen approached its ninth decade, additional services arrived, including counseling, post-adoption care, post-foster transitional living, and more. Today, Sunny Glen’s ministries include its State Foster Care Program on the San Benito campus, the Monte & Amy Allen House Supervised Independent Living Center in Harlingen, the Poenisch Counseling Center, and a program dedicated to serving refugee children.Nine Decades of Faith-Centered CareSunny Glen Children's Home has been a Christian faith-based organization from its inception and continues to operate with these traditional values while always appreciating the diversity present within the population of children it serves. Along with meeting the physical and emotional needs of each child, Sunny Glen provides the opportunity for spiritual development and growth.The commitment of churches, individual Christians, community partners, and faithful volunteers has sustained Sunny Glen's mission for 90 years. What has kept Sunny Glen going is its commitment as a faith-based organization—one that heals not just the hearts and bodies, but the souls of its residents.Those who feel called to serve or support the children of Sunny Glen are encouraged to visit www.sunnyglen.org/get-involved to learn about volunteer opportunities, or contact info@sunnyglen.org to begin the volunteer process.

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