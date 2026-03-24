Within Health Sets Benchmark for Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment on Inside Business Today with Bill & Giuliana Rancic

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder & CEO of Within Health on Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt Highlights Clinically Led, Patient-Centered Remote Care, airing March 27, 2026 on Bloomberg Television (As Sponsored Programming)

Within Health is redefining what accessible, high-quality mental healthcare can look like. Their data-backed, compassionate approach shows that innovation and clinical excellence can go hand in hand.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within Health, a physician-founded, clinically driven, fully remote eating disorder treatment provider , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt discusses how virtual care—when clinically led and patient-centered—can deliver outcomes equivalent to residential treatment. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on March 27, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 10:30pm CST / 8:30 PM PST.Founded in 2021, Within Health was built on a simple but powerful belief: people with eating disorders deserve access to high-quality care no matter where they live. Dr. Oliver-Pyatt, a world-renowned expert with more than 25 years of clinical experience, had already demonstrated in her private practice that remote treatment could be both safe and effective. Co-founder Abhilash Patel brought his own lived experience of struggling to access care when he needed it most, as well as several years of experience building in this space as a successful entrepreneur. Together, they created Within to eliminate geographic, social, and systemic barriers—delivering enhanced PHP and IOP levels of care directly into patients’ homes.“We built Within’s remote enhanced PHP and IOP with clinical rigor, coordinated teams, medical and psychiatric oversight, structured nutrition support, and continuous monitoring,” said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Within Health, “and we publish outcomes and contribute to peer-reviewed research so our results are transparent and measurable.”Within Health integrates intensive psychotherapy, psychiatric oversight, medical monitoring, advanced nutrition support, and individualized interventions into a seamless virtual experience. Remote medical monitoring tools—including numberless scales, digital vitals, and app-based engagement—enable safe, high-acuity treatment with real-life skill integration.A peer-reviewed study published in Eating Disorders: The Journal of Treatment & Prevention confirmed that Within’s enhanced PHP/IOP model achieves outcomes equivalent to residential programs, including reductions in eating disorder, depressive, and anxiety symptoms, improved quality of life, and weight restoration in anorexia patients—across all age groups. Thousands of patients have been treated nationwide, and the company has created more than 250 jobs while maintaining an exceptionally low turnover rate of 3.24%. In 2025 and 2026, Within Health was named a Forbes Top Startup Employer.During the Inside Business Today interview, Dr. Oliver-Pyatt emphasizes that virtual care works when it is grounded in strong clinical principles. “Inclusivity isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s clinical quality,” she explains. Within designs care for all bodies, ages, genders, and cultures, serving rural, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ communities often left out of traditional treatment systems. By screening earlier and matching patients to the right level of care at the right time, Within improves both equity and outcomes.The segment also highlights Within’s commitment to long-term recovery. Through a robust alumni network, warm handoffs from treatment to ongoing support, and a principled continuum of care, patients leave with a community that stays with them well beyond discharge.“Within Health is redefining what accessible, high-quality mental healthcare can look like,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their data-backed, compassionate approach shows that innovation and clinical excellence can go hand in hand.”“We’re honored to feature Within Health on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Dr. Oliver-Pyatt’s leadership and the company’s principled, inclusive model represent a meaningful advancement in how we think about eating disorder treatment and access to care.”Within Health’s goal is to increase awareness that effective treatment is possible—and that full recovery can happen when the right care is delivered at the right time.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on March 27, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 10:30pm CST / 8:30 PM PST to learn how Within Health is transforming eating disorder treatment through clinically led, patient-centered virtual care.For referrals, outcomes data, or educational resources, visit http://withinhealth.com About Within HealthWithin Health is a physician-founded, clinically driven provider of comprehensive virtual eating disorder treatment at enhanced PHP and IOP levels of care. Through integrated therapy, psychiatric oversight, medical monitoring, nutrition support, and proprietary technology, Within delivers accessible, effective treatment nationwide. Guided by the belief that everybody in every body deserves quality care, Within sets the benchmark for inclusive, evidence-based recovery—at home. Learn more at http://www.withinhealth.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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