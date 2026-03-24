Think Global Awards Announces 2026 Honorees in Global Leadership, Language, and AI Impact

Damilola Ogunbiyi Katherine Melchior Ray Intel

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Think Global Awards has announced the 2026 honorees, recognizing individuals and organizations whose work demonstrates measurable global impact across leadership, language, and artificial intelligence.

The awards highlight achievements that strengthen international collaboration, expand access to technology and communication, and support sustainable progress across industries and communities worldwide.

Think Global Leadership Award:

Damilola Ogunbiyi has been named the recipient of the 2026 Think Global Leadership Award.

As Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, she has led global initiatives to expand access to reliable and sustainable energy. Her work has supported more than ninety countries and helped mobilize over $1.6 trillion in energy finance commitments.

Through programs such as Mission 300, which aims to bring electricity to 300 million people across Africa by 2030, Ogunbiyi has demonstrated how international cooperation and values-driven leadership can deliver measurable results at global scale.

Think Global Language Award:

Katherine Melchior Ray has received the 2026 Think Global Language Award in recognition of her leadership in multilingual communication and cultural intelligence in global business.

Across senior leadership roles at companies including Nike, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hyatt, Shiseido, and Babbel, she has shown how culturally informed communication enables organizations to grow internationally while maintaining trust and relevance in local markets. Her co-authored 2025 book Brand Global, Adapt Local has become an influential reference for leaders managing international expansion.

Think Global AI Impact Award:

Intel has been named the recipient of the 2026 Think Global AI Impact Award for its leadership in advancing practical and responsible artificial intelligence.

In 2025, Intel introduced new AI-ready processor platforms designed to support advanced workloads across personal computing, industrial environments, and cloud infrastructure.

The company has also expanded its global initiatives to support AI education, ecosystem development, and responsible deployment, helping organizations move from experimentation to real-world use of artificial intelligence.

Recognizing Real-World Impact

The Think Global Awards recognize individuals and organizations whose work demonstrates international reach, measurable results, and long-term influence. The 2026 honorees represent achievements that are shaping the future of global business, communication, and technology.

More information about the Think Global Awards and the 2026 honorees is available at

www.thinkglobalawards.com

2026 Think Global Awards: The Winners Announcement

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