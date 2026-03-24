NACABAR.ORG Announces Official Launch to Address Cyber Threats Targeting Attorneys and Legal System Integrity

NACABAR.ORG - National Attorneys Cybersecurity Association

National Attorneys Cybersecurity Association (NACABAR.ORG) highlights risks to legal communications, court infrastructure, and due process in digital systems

Attorneys and Law Firms have become the first line of defense against cybersecurity threats that directly affect our communications, filings, and access to justice. Together we are a Force Multiplier” — Jay Lewis Farrow

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NACABAR.ORG , the National Attorneys Cybersecurity Association , today announced its official launch as an independent advocacy and reporting initiative focused on cyber-enabled interference, communications denial, and institutional trust failures affecting attorneys, law firms, courts, and the administration of justice.Founded in 2025, NACABAR.ORG was established in response to a rapidly evolving threat landscape in which cyber operations are increasingly directed at disrupting legal proceedings, interfering with communications, and undermining the reliability of judicial systems. The organization reflects a growing recognition that the legal profession is now operating within a digital environment where trust in communications, systems, and infrastructure can no longer be assumed.NACABAR.ORG was founded by Jay Lewis Farrow, an attorney who practiced for nearly two decades in various state, federal, bankruptcy, and appellate proceedings prior to becoming a target of an advanced persistent cyberattack. He first identified that threat after receiving a threatening call and text message in early June 2024, marking the beginning of a sustained disruption of his law practice, communications, and professional operations.What followed was not an isolated technical incident, but a prolonged sequence of events involving compromised communications, disrupted systems, and interference with legal workflows. By July 2024, Farrow’s law practice, which he founded in 2008, was effectively closed.Since that time, Farrow has been engaged in ongoing efforts to investigate and respond to the threat actors responsible, working with the support of federal law enforcement, private cybersecurity experts, and those who are strategic associates and partners of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative. Over nearly two years, that effort has contributed to a growing body of forensic and operational understanding regarding how cyber threats can intersect directly with legal communications, law firms, and judicial processes.NACABAR.ORG emerges from that experience but is designed to serve the broader legal profession. Attorneys now operate within interconnected digital environments that include electronic filing systems, cloud-based platforms, and remote communications infrastructure. When those systems are compromised, the consequences extend beyond technical disruption to the integrity of legal proceedings, client relationships, and due process itself.For decades, cyber threats primarily targeted financial institutions, healthcare systems, and critical infrastructure. That focus has shifted. Legal professionals are increasingly recognized as high-value targets due to their access to sensitive data, privileged communications, and judicial systems. NACABAR.ORG was established to address that shift directly.The organization is built on the principle that cybersecurity is no longer solely a technical issue. It is a professional responsibility and a core component of modern legal practice. NACABAR.ORG seeks to provide awareness, practical education, and coordinated support for attorneys navigating these challenges, while promoting a deeper understanding of how cyber threats can manifest within legal workflows.At the center of NACABAR.ORG’s approach is the concept of a “force multiplier,” in which collaboration and shared knowledge strengthen the ability of legal professionals to detect, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents. By connecting attorneys with cybersecurity experts, public-sector partners, and one another, NACABAR.ORG aims to transform isolated experiences into collective resilience.The organization supports the broader mission of national cybersecurity initiatives, including the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and federal law enforcement cyber programs. NACABAR.ORG promotes public-private collaboration as essential to protecting the legal system from emerging threats.“My family and I are yet to have the fairtail happy ending, yet we see dawn breaking,” said Farrow. “For nearly two years, various teams from across the United States and around the world have supported me, my wife, and our young child in determining what happened and how, and now our next step is to break the cyber fence for good.”Farrow went on to say: “One day, we will get justice, and most recently we have received encouraging news from a Washington, D.C. court. However, NACABAR.ORG’s mission cannot wait until ‘one day.’ Each day that passes, attorneys, law firms, legal industry vendors and court cyber-infrastructure remain targets of these cowards with keyboards who are remarkably efficient in causing substantial irreparable damages.”As part of its launch, NACABAR.ORG is expanding its public outreach through its official video platform at https://www.youtube.com/@nacabar , where it will publish educational content, incident analysis, and discussions focused on cybersecurity risks affecting legal professionals and the systems on which they rely.Farrow added: “What I have learned over the last two years is that legal professionals often have unique insight into detecting indicators of attack and indicators of compromise—just in different ways than traditional IT systems which make them in many respects the first and only line of defense to some threat actor tactics. It is going to take our training, combined with the expertise of CTOs and IT teams, to develop cyber-health routines that build real resilience.”NACABAR.ORG and its Founder are strategic associates and assets of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative and other court-adjacent organizations, and NACABAR.ORG operates as an independent initiative focused on advocacy, education, and support for legal professionals navigating cyber-related challenges.The rule of law depends on trusted systems, secure communications, and resilient professionals. NACABAR.ORG exists to help defend all three.About NACABAR.ORGNACABAR.ORG, the National Attorneys Cybersecurity Association, is a Florida nonprofit corporation and an independent advocacy and reporting initiative focused on cyber-enabled interference, communications denial, and institutional trust failures affecting attorneys, law firms, courts, and the administration of justice. Founded in 2025 by Jay Lewis Farrow, NACABAR.ORG provides awareness, education, and support for legal professionals confronting modern cybersecurity challenges and promotes collaboration between attorneys, cybersecurity experts, public-sector partners, and court-adjacent organizations.

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