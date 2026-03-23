Orlando Pirates Launch Exciting New Era with Relocation, Community Partnerships, and Kia Center Debut

Orlando Pirates helmet displayed outside the Kia Center, where the team will host its debut game on April 5. Orlando Pirates players gather during practice as the team prepares for its upcoming season. Orlando Pirates players during a team practice session ahead of their debut season in Central Florida.

The Orlando Pirates announce their relocation, bringing professional indoor football to Orlando through new partnership and debut at the Kia Center on April 5.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Pirates are set to begin an exciting new chapter as they move from Massachusetts to the heart of Central Florida. This expansion is supported by a partnership between the team’s original ownership and local business leaders, founders of Society Park Orlando. The move marks the arrival of professional indoor football in Orlando and aims to strengthen community connections in one of Florida’s most vibrant markets.

This relocation goes beyond a simple move — it represents a strategic step to establish the Orlando Pirates as a key part of the sports culture in Central Florida. According to recent data, Orlando’s sports and entertainment industry generates approximately $5 billion annually and supports over 30,000 jobs. The Pirates’ arrival presents opportunities for further economic activity across sectors such as hospitality, event management, and marketing. By partnering with local businesses and hiring locally where possible, the team aims to contribute to the region’s continued growth.

The Orlando Pirates compete in the Indoor Football League (IFL), one of the premier indoor football leagues in the United States, with a growing national presence and viewership reaching millions of fans. Known for its high level of competition and strong organizational structure, the IFL continues to expand across key markets nationwide.

As part of this new chapter, the Pirates will play at the Kia Center, a major sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Orlando and home to large-scale sporting events, concerts, and entertainment experiences. This positions the team at the center of the city’s dynamic entertainment scene, which attracts millions of visitors each year.

The team’s first game is scheduled for April 5 at the Kia Center, marking its official debut in Orlando and a key milestone for the franchise as it introduces indoor football to a new audience in the region.

In addition to the live experience, the Pirates’ first matchup will also be available on platforms such as Yahoo Sports, expanding the team’s reach beyond the local market and connecting with audiences nationwide.

As the Orlando Pirates begin this new chapter, the organization aims to build lasting connections within the community while contributing to the continued growth of the Central Florida sports landscape.

Get ready Orlando! The Pirates are here and the adventure is just beginning.

More information about the team and upcoming games can be found at www.orlandopirates.com

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