Phil Neil, Who Scaled a Startup to $70 Million in Eight Months, Launches Founders Compass Program

Phil Neil, founder of Founders Compass, speaking at Harvard. Phil Neil scaled a startup to $70 million in eight months and now helps founders make high-stakes decisions under pressure. Phil Neil on stage at TEDx Harvard Square. A serial entrepreneur and founder of Founders Compass, Phil Neil shares how he scaled a company to $70 million and turned high-pressure decision-making into a framework for founders. Phil Neil, serial entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and founder of Founders Compass. Phil Neil scaled a startup to $70 million in under eight months and now helps founders navigate high-stakes decisions. Founders Compass is a decision-making and performance program for founders navigating high-stakes growth, founded by Phil Neil in Montreal, Canada. Phil Neil is a Montreal-based serial entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and EO member who scaled a startup to $70 million in revenue in under eight months and achieved a successful multimillion-dollar exit.

TEDx speaker and exited founder Phil Neil turns $70M scaling experience into a decision-making framework for founders under pressure.

I didn’t pivot because I was smart. I pivoted because I read the pressure in the room and trusted what I saw. Under the noise of masks, I found my signal in nitrile gloves.” — Phil Neil, Founder of Founders Compass

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Montreal-based program, founded by TEDx speaker Phil Neil , draws on frameworks developed during his rapid scale from near-bankruptcy to a $70M multi-country medical supply operation.MONTREAL, Canada - Founders Compass, a decision-making and performance program for founders, officially launched in March 2026. The program was founded by Phil Neil, an exited entrepreneur who scaled a medical supply company from a few hundred thousand dollars to over $70 million in revenue in under eight months.The Founders Compass Program is structured around proprietary frameworks and tools developed from Phil Neil’s operational experience navigating high-growth, high-pressure business environments. The program is designed for founders operating under uncertainty who face consequential decisions with limited time and information.About the programThe Founders Compass program addresses decision-making under the pressures specific to entrepreneurship.While many existing frameworks assume rational decision-making, the program is built on a different premise: that the demands of building a company amplify internal patterns - false narratives that affect leadership, comfort zones that narrow thinking, and emotional responses that can lead founders to act against their own interests in search of short-term relief.The program embeds the founder's lived experience directly into the decision-making process. The methodology draws a distinction between "signal" - clarity about what actually matters in a given decision - and "noise," which can resemble logical thinking but ultimately functions as distraction.The protocol is designed to help participants identify and act on signal rather than noise.The Founders Compass Program was developed in response to widely documented rates of founder burnout, depression, and business failure. The program does not offer therapy; rather, it teaches a structured approach to making higher-quality decisions as a founder. The concepts taught within the program were developed through Phil Neil's own experience - informed by both his rapid scaling success and the setbacks he encountered along the way. Designed for the realities of building a startup, the program is designed to be practical and offers tools that are easy to implement within the environment all founders operate in: pressure, scarcity, and high-stakes decisions with real consequences.Origin of the ProgramThe concepts behind Founders Compass originate from Phil Neil’s direct experience. Since 2018, he had been building a service company helping small health centers procure supplies at a discount. When the pandemic disrupted supply chains, he was forced to scale down most of the previous six months’ growth, bringing the business close to bankruptcy.With no background in international sourcing or government contracting, Phil Neil pivoted the company into a medical supply operation. He identified nitrile gloves as a more defensible opportunity while competitors pursued the same commoditized products. That analysis led to his first contract: delivering chemotherapy nitrile gloves to a government buyer on a timeline that established suppliers had declined.From First Contract to $70 MillionThat initial contract, valued at $1.6 million, established the credibility Phil Neil needed to compete on invitation-only government tenders. It was followed by a $17 million contract, then a $35 million contract, and tens of millions more in additional PPE procurement. In total, Phil Neil built a medical supply operation generating over $70 million in revenue across multiple countries in under eight months.By mid-2021, the operation had distribution relationships spanning Canada, the United States, and Mexico, with active negotiations in Europe, South America, and Africa. Phil Neil navigated regulatory clearance through the FDA, Health Canada, and COFEPRIS, and secured institutional contracts including HealthPro, one of Canada’s largest healthcare buying groups.Challenges and ExitThe growth period was marked by significant adversity. Phil Neil experienced a co-founder conflict, a $5.4 million financial loss, and the collapse of a $300 million contract that left the company with excess inventory in a market declining in value by as much as 10% per week. He navigated each setback and ultimately completed a successful multimillion-dollar exit.Phil Neil has cited these experiences - both the rapid scaling and the setbacks - as the basis for the decision-making framework now taught through the Founders Compass Program.For more information about the program, visit www.founderscompass.com About Phil NeilPhil Neil is a Montreal-based serial entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and the founder of Founders Compass. He scaled a medical supply company from near-bankruptcy to $70 million in revenue in under eight months and completed a successful multimillion-dollar exit. Phil Neil is an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member and a GSA-certified speaker. Learn more at philneil.com.About Founders CompassFounders Compass is a Montreal-based decision-making and performance program for founders navigating high-stakes growth. The program was developed from operational experience that includes scaling a startup to $70 million and overcoming a $5.4 million financial setback. Through proprietary frameworks and tools, Founders Compass works with entrepreneurs across industries who face consequential decisions under time and resource constraints.Websites: www.founderscompass.com

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