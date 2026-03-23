Chiaramonte Films, Inc. Begins Preproduction on 'Ricardo Del Rey,' with Production Set for May 11, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ

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"Ricardo Del Rey" Has Begun Pre-production. Dean Fronk and Donald Pemrick Casting to Provide Casting Services for the Upcoming Feature

'Ricardo Del Rey' is about the strength a child holds onto when the world tells him to give up. As production begins, we aim to honor that story with emotion, mystery, honesty, intensity, and heart” — Andrew Chiaramonte, Director and Writer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiaramonte Films, Inc. announced that preproduction is now underway on its latest feature production, “ Ricardo Del Rey ,” with production scheduled to begin May 11, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. The announcement marks a major step forward as the company advances one of its newest feature projects into active preparation.“Ricardo Del Rey” is a character-driven and spiritually charged motion picture centered on an eleven-year-old Hispanic boy whose inner strength, imagination, and belief in human goodness shape the emotional core of the story. Set against a harsh world defined by drugs, gangs, violence, and moral conflict, the film explores redemption, courage, justice, and the possibility of grace under difficult circumstances.Story materials identify the young protagonist as Miguel Rodriguez, a bright and unusual child who shares his world with his alter ego, Ricardo Del Rey. The narrative also introduces a mysterious figure named Ralston, whose connection to Miguel becomes central to the film’s emotional journey. Together, these elements position “Ricardo Del Rey” as an intimate yet cinematic feature with layered themes and strong dramatic potential.The production brings together a strong returning team for the film’s next phase. Andrew Chiaramonte leads “Ricardo Del Rey” as Director and Writer and also produces alongside Emmett Alston. Suzanne Silverstein joins as Executive Producer. Lisa Palenica joins as Co-Producer and Line Producer, working on location in Phoenix. Gary Ahmed returns as Director of Photography, marking his third production with Chiaramonte Films, Inc. Eliot Gurrin returns as Editor and Special Effects Artist for his third production with the company. Patrick O’Malley returns for his second Chiaramonte Films, Inc. production to compose the score, while Brent Nicholson returns for his fourth as Marketing Director.Casting for the film is being overseen by renowned casting professionals Dean Fronk, C.S.A., and Donald Pemrick, C.S.A. Known throughout the entertainment industry for their work across feature films, television, commercials, voice-over, and new media, they bring extensive experience and respected industry credibility to the production.“From a marketing and positioning standpoint, Ricardo Del Rey gives us the opportunity to support a film with emotional depth, a strong visual identity, and themes that can connect with audiences in a meaningful way. It is the kind of project that invites both curiosity and conversation, and we are proud to help bring that vision forward as production approaches,” said Brent Nicholson, Marketing Director.With preproduction now underway and a production start date set for May 11, 2026, “Ricardo Del Rey” continues to move forward with a clear schedule, a strong creative foundation, and an experienced team in place. Filming will begin in Phoenix, Arizona, where the project will enter its next major phase as Chiaramonte Films, Inc. expands its latest feature into production.About Chiaramonte Films, Inc.Chiaramonte Films, Inc. is an independent film production company focused on the development and production of original motion pictures. Through a growing slate of features and a trusted network of returning creatives, the company continues to build projects that blend commercial appeal with a distinct creative identity.

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