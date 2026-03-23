New Book TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday Challenges Leaders to Reimagine Work, Culture, and Purpose

"TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday: A Practical Guide to Loving Your Work, Your Life, and Every Day—Especially Monday!," by Missy Forlani and Melisa Soydinc, published by Performance Publishing, is now available. Missy Forlani, co-author of "TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday." Melisa Soydinc, co-author of "TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday."

TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday offers leaders and professionals a practical roadmap to build energized cultures and love their work again.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR professionals Missy Forlani and Melisa Soydinc offer a practical framework for transforming workplace culture in their new book, " TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday : A Practical Guide to Loving Your Work, Your Life, and Every Day—Especially Monday!"Published by Performance Publishing, an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, the book is now available through major national retailers.In "TGIM," Forlani and Soydinc confront a universal workplace reality: too many professionals spend Sunday nights dreading Monday morning. Drawing from decades of executive leadership experience in education, hospitality, corporate HR, and coaching, the authors present a research-backed and experience-driven guide for helping individuals and organizations rediscover meaning, energy, and alignment in their work.“Are you wishing away one-seventh of your life?” the authors ask. “Mondays equal one-seventh of your existence. If you’re dreading them, you’re not just sacrificing productivity — you’re sacrificing presence.”Structured as “Fourteen Mondays to a TGIM Life,” the book blends personal storytelling, leadership principles, and actionable tools designed for both individuals and senior leaders. Through candid accounts of career pivots, burnout, mentorship, executive leadership, and cultural transformation, Forlani and Soydinc show readers how to:- Identify and operate within their “sweet spot”- Navigate burnout and realign with purpose- Build trust through courageous conversations- Develop mentorship cultures that multiply talent=- Foster high-performance environments rooted in accountability and careWhile deeply personal in tone, "TGIM" also serves as a strategic playbook for HR leaders, executives, and organizations seeking to improve engagement, retention, and performance. The authors argue that thriving cultures are not built by accident; they are intentionally designed by leaders who prioritize clarity, feedback, mentorship, and aligned values.Building on the philosophy introduced in the book, Forlani and Soydinc have launched Live TGIM, a growing community and leadership platform offering keynote speaking, executive coaching, and workshops designed to help companies implement the TGIM framework at scale.“TGIM is not just about loving your job,” the authors write. “It’s about building a life and career you don’t need to escape from.”With workplace burnout at record levels and employee disengagement costing organizations billions annually, TGIM provides leaders with a timely, practical blueprint for transforming culture from the inside out — one Monday at a time.Missy Forlani is a Chief People Officer, executive leadership coach, and former senior HR executive with more than two decades of experience leading large, complex organizations across education, hospitality, and corporate environments. She has served as a CHRO, Vice President of Human Resources for a Fortune 300 company on the Las Vegas Strip, and currently works as an Executive and Leadership Coach with Teamalytics, where she helps leaders grow in self-awareness, communication, teamwork, and authentic leadership.Known for her people-first philosophy and courageous approach to leadership, Forlani has built nationally recognized talent and retention programs and is passionate about developing high-performing cultures rooted in accountability, mentorship, and trust. She is the co-founder of Live TGIM and co-author of "TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday."Melisa Soydinc is an organizational psychologist, HR strategist, and leadership advisor with a passion for building workplaces where people feel seen, valued, and energized by their work. With experience spanning public education and corporate HR, she brings a research-informed, human-centered approach to leadership development and culture transformation.Soydinc specializes in bridging psychology and practical leadership application, helping organizations close the “knowing–doing gap” that often limits growth. As co-founder of Live TGIM and co-author of "TGIM: Thank God It’s Monday," she works alongside executives and teams to design cultures that align purpose, performance, and well-being.About Performance PublishingPerformance Publishing, an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, is a partner-centric book publishing company dedicated to helping leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals turn their ideas into professionally published books that build authority and expand influence. Advantage provides authors with a team of experts to assist with book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotion.

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