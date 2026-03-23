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Poland: The First Ever Workshop for Western and Central European National Societies on Involvement in Military Exercises

In addition to this, representatives of 12 NSs (British, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian and Swedish) and the IFRC exchanged experiences reflecting varying levels of interaction with military authorities across different exercise formats. Along with the mandate and role of National Societies, issues such as humanitarian access were discussed, comprehensive or total defense strategies as well as spreading harmful information.

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Poland: The First Ever Workshop for Western and Central European National Societies on Involvement in Military Exercises

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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