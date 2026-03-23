Poland: Families of the missing are not alone

As Yevheniia Protasova, PRC’s psychologist, that works with the families of the missing underlined, it is very important for them to feel that they are not alone, and to receive support. Furthermore, finding out the fate of their missing family members is crucial. “That is why psychological help is important – and every person looking for a missing family member will receive it," added Protasova.

At the end of the conference, families of the missing issued a statement, calling on the world to find a solution, where thousands of men, women and children disappear daily. You can read the full statement here.