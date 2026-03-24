Smartpatient Marks One Year of Mighty, Expanding Its AI Health Assistant Through New Partnerships

With Mighty, we’ve embedded conversational AI directly into the MyTherapy experience, supporting patients within the environment where they already manage medications and health data.” — Florian Mueller, Head of Product at smartpatient.

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients increasingly look for answers between clinical visits as they adjust medication routines, interpret symptoms, or understand treatment progress.AI-powered health assistance is beginning to reshape how people seek support in these everyday moments, as conversational technologies become integrated directly into treatment environments rather than operating as standalone tools.Across healthcare, the next phase of AI adoption is emerging within trusted treatment platforms where patients already manage their daily care.Today, MyTherapy supports more than 12 million patients worldwide, making it one of the largest medication management ecosystems globally and a trusted digital companion for people managing chronic conditions and long-term therapies.In response to this shift, smartpatient, the digital health company behind the globally trusted MyTherapy platform, is marking one year of Mighty, an AI health assistant designed to support people managing treatment in everyday life, with more than 50,000 patient conversations to date.Mighty operates within the MyTherapy platform, where patients already manage medications, track health data, and follow treatment routines in their daily lives. The assistant enables users to ask questions, navigate the platform, and access verified health information while managing their therapy.Conversational AI Is Transforming Patient SupportMany patients seek guidance between appointments as they adjust routines, track progress, and try to understand how treatment fits into their daily lives.In these moments, digital tools can help patients access reliable information and maintain confidence in their treatment.However, healthcare environments require a fundamentally different approach to AI than general-purpose digital services.Medical contexts demand verified information, strong data privacy protections, and clear boundaries between guidance and medical advice.Researchers and healthcare organizations have raised concerns about relying on general-purpose AI tools for medical information. A recent study by the University of Oxford found that Conversational AI systems providing medical advice can generate incorrect diagnoses or fail to recognize urgent medical situations.At the same time, regulators are strengthening governance around AI in healthcare. Under the European Union’s AI Act , AI systems used in medical contexts are considered high-risk applications and must meet strict requirements around safety, transparency, and data protection.Healthcare AI therefore requires a different standard.Mighty Brings Conversational Support into a Trusted Care EnvironmentDeveloped under strict European and German data protection standards, Mighty prioritizes patient privacy, safety, and responsible use of AI.The assistant provides guidance based on verified health information available within the platform and encourages patients to consult healthcare professionals when medical advice is required.Mighty does not provide medical diagnoses or replace professional medical guidance. Instead, it helps patients navigate the tools and information available within MyTherapy while supporting confidence in everyday treatment routines.Since its introduction in March 2025, Mighty has supported more than 50,000 interactions, helping users navigate the platform and better understand their treatment routines. Nearly half (47%) of those conversations were health-related, reflecting the demand for accessible guidance between clinical visits.“AI is transforming how people access health information. While general-purpose AI tools have shown the potential of conversational interfaces, healthcare requires a deeper level of context, trust, and responsibility,” said Florian Mueller, Head of Product at smartpatient.“With Mighty, we’ve embedded conversational AI directly into the MyTherapy experience, supporting patients within the environment where they already manage medications and health data and providing guidance in the everyday moments when questions arise.”Enabling Scalable Patient Engagement for PharmaFor pharmaceutical companies developing scalable direct-to-patient support programs, conversational AI embedded within high-engagement medication management ecosystems represents a meaningful evolution in patient engagement.Patients increasingly seek answers outside clinical settings. When these conversations occur within trusted digital health environments already integrated into treatment routines, they can reinforce therapy understanding, strengthen confidence in treatment, and support long-term adherence.This creates a new opportunity to support patients in real time during everyday treatment decisions. These are moments that often determine whether therapies are continued, adjusted, or discontinued, and where adherence programs have historically lacked visibility.By combining medication management, health tracking, verified health information, and conversational support within one platform, MyTherapy continues to expand its role as digital infrastructure for long-term patient support and scalable digital care programs.The Future of Healthcare AIConversational AI is becoming an increasingly important interface between patients and digital health tools. However, the future of healthcare AI will likely not be defined by standalone tools.Instead, intelligent support will increasingly be embedded within trusted direct-to-patient ecosystems where patients already manage medications, track symptoms, and follow treatment routines.Smartpatient sees this model as a key part of the next generation of digital patient engagement.To explore how conversational AI is shaping the future of patient engagement, smartpatient recently published the article “ Why AI Health Assistance Must Be Built into Trusted Treatment Ecosystems .”Smartpatient also released a case study on long-term therapy persistence in GLP-1 treatments, “ From Prescription to Persistence: Sustaining GLP-1 Therapy Over Time. About smartpatientSmartpatient, part of Redcare Pharmacy, is a leading provider of direct‑to‑patient solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Through MyTherapy, the world’s most widely used medication management app with more than 12 million active patients, smartpatient enables pharmaceutical partners to engage and support patients directly in a compliant and scalable way. Its integrated ecosystem connects digital activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real‑world insights to deliver measurable outcomes across the entire patient journey.

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