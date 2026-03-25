John Deere and Tarter USA Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch American-Made Flex Wing Rotary Cutters

Tarter USA and John Deere Flexwing Cutter - Frontier Brand Tarter USA and John Deere Flexwing Cutter - Frontier Brand

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to innovation, product excellence, and strengthening U.S. manufacturing.

DUNNVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Deere and Tarter USA announced a strategic manufacturing partnership to develop and produce a new line of American-made Flex Wing Rotary Cutters under the Frontier™ brand . This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to innovation, product excellence, and strengthening U.S. manufacturing.The new Flex Wing Rotary Cutter lineup—available in 10-foot and 12-foot cutting widthsEarly market response has significantly outpaced expectations. Dealer feedback has been highly favorable, with initial order volumes exceeding first-year forecasts, signaling strong demand across key agricultural markets.Manufacturing of the new product line is based in Liberty, Kentucky, at Tarter USA’s advanced production facility. The program leverages a modern manufacturing environment that includes precision laser cutting, robotic fabrication, and integrated robotic and manual welding systems. These capabilities—built on continued investment in automation and advanced technologies since 2015—enable consistent quality, efficiency, and scalability.Product performance and durability have been validated through extensive real-world field testing, complemented by advanced laboratory simulations designed to replicate long-term operating conditions.“This partnership represents the best of American manufacturing,” said John Doyle, Partnered Products Manager, John Deere. “By combining John Deere’s deep understanding of customer needs with Tarter’s manufacturing expertise, we are delivering a product that meets the demands of today’s operators while reinforcing our commitment to quality and reliability.”“For more than 80 years, Tarter has been committed to building products in the United States that stand up to the toughest conditions,” said Stephen Frazier, CEO, Tarter USA]. “This collaboration with John Deere reflects our continued investment in innovation, our people, and our communities.”Since its founding in 1945, Tarter USA has continuously expanded its manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio, evolving alongside advancements in engineering and production technologies to remain at the forefront of the industry.The initiative has also generated meaningful local economic impact, creating 26 new jobs in Kentucky and further strengthening the region’s skilled manufacturing workforce.This program highlights the strength of cross-functional collaboration between John Deere and Tarter teams across engineering, quality, operations, and commercial functions. Together, the companies have delivered a product line designed to meet the evolving needs of modern agricultural professionals while supporting domestic manufacturing growth.About Tarter USATarter USA is a leading American manufacturer of farm and ranch equipment, known for delivering durable, high-quality products built to perform. Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Liberty, Kentucky, Tarter continues to invest in advanced manufacturing and innovation to support the evolving needs of its customers.

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