NAVEX Reveals New Data Showing Rising Reports and Complexity in 2026 Whistleblowing/Incident Management Report Webinar

What rising report volumes and case complexity reveal about workplace risk

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions, invites compliance and risk leaders to its 2026 Whistleblowing and Incident Management Benchmark Webinar on March 25, 2026, at 1:00 a.m. EDT, where experts will unpack insights from the world’s largest case management database to reveal what millions of real-world reports of potential wrongdoing say about today’s evolving risk landscape.

Built on NAVEX’s proprietary, gold standard dataset of 2.37 million reports across more than 4,000 organizations and 77 million employees, this year’s benchmark reveals a clear and urgent reality for organizations focused on protecting their reputations and mitigating risk. Reporting is rising faster than teams can absorb; risk is shifting into more complex categories and investigations are taking longer to resolve.

Key trends defining this shift:

Report volumes have surged 40% since 2020 for organizations that track reporting across all intake sources

Emerging risk areas are accelerating, including Product Quality and Safety, Data Privacy and Protection, Business Integrity, Retaliation and Environmental concerns

Traditional risk areas such as Discrimination and Health and Safety are declining

Workplace Civility cases are being delayed or becoming more complex, with median closure times jumping from 19 to 31 days

Together, these trends point to a changing risk reality where emerging issues are overtaking traditional workplace concerns and placing greater demands on already stretched compliance teams.

“This year’s data shows that speak-up systems are not only active; they are expanding in both volume and complexity,” said report author, Carrie Penman, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at NAVEX. “Organizations that can interpret these signals and respond with clarity will be better positioned to build trust and demonstrate accountability and program effectiveness.”

Penman will be joined by experts Jane Norberg, Co-Chair, Whistleblower and Compliance Practice Group at Ogletree Deakins and former SEC Enforcement Division Whistleblower Chief, and Anders Olson, Senior Manager of Data Science at NAVEX, who will break down key benchmark findings and share practical steps to strengthen reporting programs, improve investigative outcomes and better communicate results to leadership.

For organizations dedicated to building ethical cultures and proactively managing risk, the ability to translate reporting data into clear, actionable risk insight is quickly becoming a defining advantage. This webinar offers a direct look at how leading programs are adapting and what it takes to keep pace.

The NAVEX Hotline and Incident Management Benchmark Report serves as a definitive resource for measuring compliance program effectiveness for compliance professionals, executives and boards worldwide.

Register now to secure your spot and gain early access to the 2026 report.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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