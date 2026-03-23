Innovatrics Launches Video Investigation to Turn Footage into Court-Admissible Evidence

Innovatrics Video Investigation

New capability in Innovatrics ABIS for Criminal Investigation processes video faster than real time, finds usable facial evidence, and documents findings.

Experts must review, compare, and verify every match. Video Investigation is built with that in mind. It helps with detection, identification and reporting without breaking the chain of documentation.” — Michaela Frankova, Forensic Expert at Innovatrics

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovatrics, an independent provider of biometric solutions, today introduced Video Investigation , a new feature in Innovatrics ABIS for Criminal Investigation . The capability helps law enforcement and forensic teams process CCTV, body cam, dash cam, and drone footage, as well as other video sources, to locate usable facial evidence, run searches, and document verified findings suitable for court proceedings.In general, video evidence is often handled across separate tools and teams. Footage may be processed in one environment, searched in another, and documented elsewhere. That fragmentation can slow down investigations and make it harder to preserve a complete record of evidence handling. Video Investigation from Innovatrics brings video processing into a single ABIS case workflow alongside biometric search, expert review, and documentation.From footage to verified case evidenceInvestigators can upload raw footage directly into the case file and run face detection automatically. The system groups detections into tracklets, capturing one occurrence of a person over time. This allows investigators to review relevant sequences instead of sorting through large volumes of footage frame by frame.Identification can run against selected galleries of enrollees and facial evidence linked to cases. Investigators can rerun processing with different parameters, including the facial score threshold and the maximum number of candidates displayed. They can create facial evidence directly from the video by selecting the desired face from the tracklet and save it to the case. Furthermore, they can add manual annotations for objects or events and create SMT evidence from video.“In criminal casework, a match suggestion is a conclusion,” Forensic Expert at Innovatrics Michaela Frankova added. “Experts must review, compare, and verify before anything is recorded as a hit. Video Investigation is built with that reality in mind. It helps teams move from detection to identification and then to reporting without breaking the chain of documentation.”Video Investigation further expands Innovatrics ABIS for Criminal Investigation, bringing together SMT, face, fingerprint, palm, and DNA identification with case management and criminal investigation workflows in one system. With video now processed inside the same environment, law enforcement agencies can reduce operational fragmentation, accelerate investigative work, and prepare evidence with a clearer record for judicial review.About InnovatricsInnovatrics is an EU-based provider of trusted biometric solutions for governments and enterprises. Since 2004, the company has delivered biometric identity management solutions that have helped more than 1 billion people in 80+ countries, supporting use cases ranging from criminal investigation and border control to digital onboarding and secure access.Media ContactJakub Slamka Innovatrics Marketingmarketing@innovatrics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.