Bring a Trailer, the World’s Leading Online Collector Car Auction Platform, Officially Launches UK Expansion

BaT co-founder & President, Randy Nonnenberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring a Trailer (BaT), the world’s largest online collector car auction platform, today announces the launch of expanded services in the UK.

Having already facilitated a number of successful UK-based sales, the platform is now further committing to the British market with a network of dedicated local partners, institutional partnerships and an active programme to welcome UK buyers, sellers and enthusiasts into its 1.65 million-strong global community.

Founded in San Francisco in 2007, Bring a Trailer has grown from a grassroots blog into the world’s leading online marketplace for collector vehicles, generating more than $1.7 billion (approx. £1.28 billion) in sales in 2025 alone; the fourth consecutive year surpassing $1 billion (approx. £750 million). Bring a Trailer has a pedigree of selling machinery across the collector car spectrum: from a $5m Ferrari LaFerrari to a $15,000 Mazda MX-5 – and everything in between, with around 50% of BaT listings transacting at the equivalent of £20k or less.

With 49,486 auctions conducted last year at an 81% sell-through rate, and a community of over 1.65 million registered users, BaT operates at a scale and with a level of transparency that no traditional auction house or online competitor can match.

“The UK has a passionate, knowledgeable collector car community and an extraordinary depth of automotive heritage. We’ve watched closely as British sellers and buyers have organically found their way onto BaT, compelled by the variety, vibrant discussion, and market-setting results. We have worked to optimise the BaT experience for UK users based on their feedback, and we are very excited to offer our uniquely transparent and effective auction model to UK buyers and sellers, whether they want to self-serve or engage local partner support.” Randy Nonnenberg, Co-Founder and President, Bring a Trailer

Local Partners: Expertise on the Ground

The expansion of UK operations is supported by lead Local Partner, Sports Purpose, the renowned Porsche specialists based at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire. The team, led by James Turner, will not only help the business to grow locally, but also provide support for sellers. The local partner model, rolled out across the US and in select European markets, brings on-the-ground expertise to sellers who benefit from professional inspection, photography and listing support. In addition to Chase Classics in Dorset, further UK-based local partners will be announced later this year.

James Turner, Founder, Sports Purpose, added: “We have long been fans of Bring a Trailer’s no-nonsense approach and laudable transparency – and we have successfully listed cars there too. BaT’s unique blend of car sales and knowledgeable consumer comment works so well to build buyer confidence. The way that enthusiasts, collectors and dealers buy and sell cars is changing fast and so we are excited and proud to have the opportunity to support the Bring a Trailer offering in the UK. We look forward to working with our friends and contacts across the industry to spread the word and achieve great results for everyone.”

Created for Enthusiasts, by Enthusiasts

Every BaT listing is curated by their expert team to tell the honest story of each vehicle, without unnecessary superlatives or hyperbole. The open comment sections on every auction allow BaT’s knowledgeable community to ask questions, surface issues, and provide expertise in real time. Every result is permanently published on the platform, creating an unrivalled archive of market data that sellers, buyers and enthusiasts rely on.

Fees are straightforward: sellers pay a flat listing fee starting at just £79. A BaT ‘Plus’ option is also offered for £239, including on-demand photography services at the owner’s preferred time and location, further streamlining the listing process. Buyers pay 5% of the final sale price, capped in the UK at £5,000 plus VAT – significantly lower than traditional auction house commission structures.

The newly optimised site also features programmed currency conversion for UK (GBP) and Europe (EUR) to ensure total price clarity when bidding. Auctions run for seven days and are visible to a global audience 24 hours a day. In the final two minutes of any sale, the clock resets with each bid, ensuring a fair, live-auction finish every time. Listings reached a high of over 1,200 per week in 2025, including hypercars, project vehicles, motorcycles, memorabilia and everything in between.

Specific UK info is available at bringatrailer.com/uk. For a limited time, seller fees are fully waived and Plus+ pro photos are available for only £129.

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Notes to Editors

High-resolution images are available here: https://bit.ly/BaT_UK

About Bring a Trailer

Bring a Trailer (BaT) is a digital auction platform and enthusiast community founded in 2007 to connect buyers and sellers of classic, collector and enthusiast vehicles. BaT curates vehicles submitted by sellers and helps them craft transparent auction listings that present items with trusted accuracy. BaT’s community of over 1.65 million registered users vets each listing so potential buyers can bid with confidence. In 2025, BaT surpassed $1.7 billion in sales, marking the fourth consecutive year of over $1 billion in sales. Bring a Trailer is owned by Hearst Autos. For more information, visit bringatrailer.com.

About Sports Purpose

Sports Purpose is a specialist in rare Porsche cars and their rivals, from its base at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire. Led by James Turner, Sports Purpose provides advice, sales, sourcing and evaluation from Bicester, with restoration, servicing and racing run from its nearby Silverstone-based workshop.

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