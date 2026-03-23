Perimeter Air Monitoring Continued in Cold Conditions Using AQS-1 System

Perimeter Air Monitoring AQS 1 AQS-1 technical specifications fenceline air monitoring

Air Monitoring in Freezing Weather

WEST BERLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This winter, despite plunging temperatures, AirLogics successfully maintained accurate, real-time perimeter air monitoring around industrial, construction, remediation, and demolition sites. This was achieved using the AQS-1 system to ensure uninterrupted detection of airborne pollutants. This equipment proved reliable in record-setting cold conditions, supporting regulatory compliance and protecting surrounding communities and environments.About AirLogicsAirLogics occupies a unique position in the environmental consulting and air monitoring sector. Originating from a top-tier consultancy specializing in on remediation site risk management, an innovative, patented air monitoring system was developed to reduce environmental and operational risks for its clients. AirLogics functions with the expertise and attention to detail of a professional consulting firm, while providing responsive, practical, field-deployable monitoring equipment like a pure rental house. Combining consulting knowledge and customer-focus with real-world deployment, AirLogics provides accurate and consistent environmental data collection without relying solely on equipment rental models.Operational Effectiveness in Cold ConditionsAir monitoring during cold periods can be challenging due to frost, condensation, and low temperatures affecting sensor performance. The AQS-1 system is engineered to maintain functionality under such extreme conditions. Integrated heaters, durable components, and protective filters allow the system to continue recording accurate data without interruption. AirLogics also offers optional insulation jackets for our systems for very extreme temperatures. This enables the company to provide consistent perimeter air monitoring even during prolonged cold periods, maintaining regulatory compliance and operational continuity.Monitoring Boundaries of Industrial and Construction SitesAirLogics deploys its AQS-1 and Dust Sentry systems along the perimeter (i.e., boundaries) of industrial, construction, remediation, and demolition sites. These are critical zones where airborne chemicals and particulate matter can move beyond the site perimeter, potentially affecting nearby communities, workplaces, or receptors. By monitoring these areas in real-time, AirLogics promptly detects any off-site movement of contaminants through ambient air. This data is used to maintain regulatory compliance and to inform site managers of potential environmental risks before they escalate. The strategic placement of equipment along site perimeters is essential to fenceline air monitoring programs, allowing operators to maintain environmental awareness and accountability.Capabilities of the AQS-1 SystemThe AQS-1 system is modular, lightweight, and designed for mobility and flexibility in various field conditions. Its capabilities include:● Real-time monitoring of total volatile organic compounds (VOCs) using photoionization detection (PID)● Continuous dust measurement, including PM10● Ambient noise monitoring● Gravimetric sampling for precise particulate analysis● Multiple power options, including lithium battery, solar charging, and standard 110V power● Integrated weather station to capture temperature, humidity, wind speed, and direction● Compact, mobile design for rapid deployment across complex sitesThe AQS-1 is modular in design and can accommodate other measured parameters in real-time, including hydrogen sulfide (H2S), mercury, and sulfur dioxide (SO2) among many other constituents. These features enable AirLogics to maintain continuous perimeter air monitoring in challenging conditions, including cold temperatures and areas with high dust, noise, or chemical emissions.Technology Enhances ReliabilityThe AQS-1 system incorporates several technical innovations to ensure consistent, accurate monitoring:1. Pumped Sampling System – This provides a steady flow of air to sensor modules while using filters to protect sensitive sensors from airborne impurities. The approach extends the operational life of the sensors and maintains measurement accuracy over extended deployments.In contrast, our competitors may use passive systems that do not employ pumps. This is contrary to the standard of care for perimeter air monitoring systems.2. Automatic Baseline Correction (ABC) – This method adjusts the ‘zero’ baseline every 60 seconds, addressing sensor drift and cross-interference, which are common challenges in sensor-based air monitoring systems.In contrast, our competitors do not have ABC technology which results in excessive sensor drift on their instruments and requires on-Site staff to expend additional time to assess and address these issues.3. Use of Inlet Heaters – The system uses a nephelometer, integrated with a pumped sampling system and an inlet heater. This combination corrects for humidity interference and provides reliable, long-term performance compared to low-cost optical sensors.In contrast, our competitors do not use inlet heaters, resulting in poor instrument performance when humidity is high.4. Factory and Field Calibration – Sensor modules are calibrated using high-purity gas standards under ISO 6143, ensuring traceability to national reference materials. Field calibration uses the same standards applied to US EPA and EU-certified analyzers, supporting accuracy and consistency.These high-performing technical features collectively enhance the reliability and precision of fenceline air monitoring conducted by AirLogics, allowing stakeholders to trust the data even under adverse conditions.Professional Oversight and Field ExpertiseAirLogics combines advanced technology with professional expertise in environmental monitoring. Specialists oversee sensor deployment, system calibration, and data interpretation to ensure the integrity and reliability of collected information. By integrating field expertise with robust technology, AirLogics ensures that perimeter air monitoring and fenceline air monitoring provide consistent, dependable results. This approach helps industrial operators manage risk, comply with regulations, and maintain trust with regulatory authorities and surrounding communities.Continuous Development in Air MonitoringAirLogics continually evaluates emerging technologies to enhance air monitoring operations. The company investigates new sensor technologies, data analysis methods, and deployment techniques to improve accuracy, efficiency, and adaptability. Continuous development ensures that both perimeter air monitoring and fenceline air monitoring remain effective in detecting airborne pollutants, regardless of site complexity or environmental conditions. Iterative improvements allow AirLogics to maintain high standards in environmental monitoring, supporting sustainable industrial operations and protecting public health.Sustaining Environmental Oversight at Site BoundariesThrough the deployment of the AQS-1 system, AirLogics maintains uninterrupted monitoring of industrial, construction, remediation, and demolition site boundaries, detecting airborne pollutants in real time. By combining advanced sensor technology, professional oversight, and strategic deployment, the company ensures reliable, accurate, and continuous data collection. This practice supports regulatory compliance, operational transparency, and environmental accountability, demonstrating the critical role of systematic perimeter air monitoring in maintaining safe and responsible site operations.About AirLogicsAirLogics operates in the environmental consulting and air monitoring sector, providing professional, modular air monitoring systems supported by expert staff. Originating from a top-tier environmental consultancy focused on remediation site risk, the company combines field-deployable equipment with consulting expertise. AirLogics specializes in real-time perimeter air monitoring and fenceline air monitoring for industrial, construction, excavation, and demolition sites, providing accurate and actionable environmental data to support regulatory compliance and public accountability.

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