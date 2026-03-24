Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market 2026 strengthening resilience against evolving cyber threats

The Business Research Company’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation And Defense Cyber Security market to surpass $162 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cybersecurity market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $479 billion by 2030, with Aviation And Defense Cyber Security to represent around 34% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,185 billion by 2030, the aviation and defense cyber security market is estimated to account for nearly 14% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the aviation and defense cyber security market in 2030, valued at $64 billion. The market is expected to grow from $37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rising defense modernization programs, increasing cyber warfare threats, substantial U.S. Department of Defense and homeland security investments, strong presence of major aerospace and defense contractors, accelerated adoption of zero-trust architectures and AI-driven threat detection systems, and stringent regulatory requirements for protecting critical aviation and defense infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the aviation and defense cyber security market in 2030. valued at $57 billion, The market is expected to grow from $33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing defense cyber modernization initiatives, rising investments in advanced threat detection and response systems, growing frequency of sophisticated cyberattacks targeting military and aviation infrastructure, expansion of secure cloud and zero-trust security frameworks within federal agencies, strong presence of leading defense contractors and cybersecurity firms, and continuous upgrades of national security and critical infrastructure protection systems across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market In 2030?

The aviation and defense cyber security market is segmented by component into solution and service. The solution market will be the largest segment of the aviation and defense cyber security market segmented by component, accounting for 66% or $107 billion of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by the increasing deployment of advanced threat detection and prevention platforms, rising demand for secure communication networks and encryption technologies, growing adoption of AI-driven security analytics, real-time monitoring systems, expansion of zero-trust architecture frameworks across defense infrastructure, modernization of legacy aviation IT and operational technology systems, and stringent regulatory mandates for safeguarding mission-critical and classified data.

The aviation and defense cyber security market is segmented by deployment into on-cloud and on-premise.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the aviation and defense cyber security market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aviation and defense cyber security market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen resilience against advanced persistent threats and cyber warfare, accelerate secure digital transformation and defense modernization initiatives, enhance protection of mission-critical aviation and military systems, and reinforce regulatory compliance and critical infrastructure protection frameworks across global defense ecosystems.

Escalating Cyber Warfare And Advanced Persistent Threats - The escalating cyber warfare and advanced persistent threats is expected to become a key growth driver for the aviation and defense cyber security market by 2030. The increasing frequency and sophistication of state-sponsored cyberattacks targeting military networks, satellite systems, and aviation infrastructure is a primary growth driver. Advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware campaigns, and electronic warfare integration are compelling defense agencies to strengthen cyber resilience frameworks. The need to secure mission-critical systems, classified data, and interconnected combat platforms is accelerating investments in AI-driven threat intelligence, real-time monitoring, and zero-trust security architectures across aviation and defense ecosystems. As a result, the escalating cyber warfare and advanced persistent threats is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Defense Modernization And Digital Transformation Initiatives - The defense modernization and digital transformation initiatives is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the aviation and defense cyber security market by 2030. Ongoing modernization programs across air forces and defense organizations are driving large-scale upgrades of legacy IT and operational technology (OT) systems. The integration of connected aircraft, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), cloud-based command centers, and network-centric warfare platforms is expanding the cyber-attack surface. As digital transformation accelerates, cybersecurity solutions are being embedded into next-generation avionics, secure communications, and battlefield management systems to ensure operational continuity and national security compliance. Consequently, the defense modernization and digital transformation initiatives is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Regulatory Compliance And Critical Infrastructure Protection Mandates - The regulatory compliance and critical infrastructure protection mandates is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the aviation and defense cyber security market by 2030. Stringent cybersecurity regulations and defense compliance frameworks are significantly influencing procurement strategies. Government mandates related to classified data protection, supply chain risk management, and secure defense contracting standards are compelling vendors and contractors to adopt certified cybersecurity solutions. Additionally, aviation safety authorities are enforcing stricter cyber risk management requirements to protect air traffic control systems, airport operations, and aerospace manufacturing networks, further driving sustained market demand. Therefore, the regulatory compliance and critical infrastructure protection mandates is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solution market, and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $69 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising investments in advanced threat detection platforms, expansion of zero-trust and secure communication architectures, increasing integration of AI-driven cyber analytics, growing demand for managed security services across defense agencies, and modernization of legacy aviation and military IT infrastructure. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on strengthening national security resilience, protecting mission-critical and classified systems, enhancing real-time cyber situational awareness, and ensuring regulatory compliance, fuelling transformative growth within the broader aviation and defense security ecosystem.

The solution market is projected to grow by $45 billion, and the service market by $24 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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