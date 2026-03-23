UAE Businesses Shift to Performance Marketing for Predictable Revenue as Market Conditions Tighten

Namita Ramani, CEO, Above Digital

Above Digital reports strong SME onboarding and rising demand from service sectors with 50% of SMEs rely on digital advertising

The businesses that continue to show up, stay consistent, and adapt their messaging are the ones that maintain momentum and recover faster” — Namita Ramani, Founder and CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses across the UAE are becoming more intentional about marketing spend, with a growing number investing in performance marketing to maintain consistent lead flow and revenue visibility, according to Dubai-based digital performance agency, Above Digital.The agency reports that the past three to six months have been one of its strongest onboarding periods, with many new clients coming on board during periods of uncertainty rather than waiting for conditions to stabilize.This shift reflects a broader change in mindset among small and medium-sized businesses. Rather than relying solely on referrals or word of mouth, companies are increasingly investing in digital channels to build a more predictable and measurable pipeline. Industry data shows that over 50% of SMEs now rely on digital channels as a primary source of customer acquisition, while digital advertising accounts for an estimated 60–70% of total advertising spend in the UAE.According to Namita Ramani, Founder and CEO of Above Digital, the change is less about increasing budgets and more about how businesses are allocating them.“Businesses are not necessarily spending more, but they are becoming more intentional. They want to see where their money is going, what results it is generating, and how it is contributing to revenue. That is why performance marketing continues to grow, because it can be tracked, measured, and optimised,” she said.Service-Driven Sectors Continue to InvestAbove Digital reports consistent demand from service-driven sectors including clinics, aesthetics, spas, training and education providers, interior design companies, creative studios, cafés, and speciality restaurants, as well as growing activity in e-commerce.The common factor across these sectors is the need for a steady flow of customers through bookings, enquiries, or online purchases. In a market like the UAE, where internet penetration is close to 100% and social media usage is among the highest globally, digital visibility has become a key driver of discovery and customer decision-making.The agency notes that traditional word of mouth is no longer sufficient on its own, particularly as working patterns and movement across the city continue to evolve. As a result, businesses are investing in paid campaigns not only for lead generation , but also to maintain visibility and influence customer decisions over time.From Lead Generation to Full Funnel PerformanceAnother significant shift is how businesses are measuring success. According to Above Digital, clients are moving away from focusing purely on impressions, reach, or cost per lead, and are now looking more closely at revenue, conversion rates, and lead quality.“There has been a clear shift towards full-funnel performance. Clients are no longer looking only at how many leads are generated, but what happens after the lead comes in. Response time, follow-ups, and conversion have become just as important,” Ramani explained.Research from Harvard Business Review shows that contacting a lead within the first five minutes significantly increases the likelihood of conversion, which has led to increased adoption of automation tools to manage enquiries and follow-ups more efficiently.The Cost of Going QuietOne of the most common mistakes businesses make during uncertain periods is pausing campaigns too quickly when leads slow down.“Stopping campaigns does not save money, it delays revenue. When campaigns are paused, the pipeline dries up, and the impact is usually felt a few weeks later,” said Ramani.However, she notes that strategic pauses may be necessary in certain sectors where demand is closely tied to market sentiment, such as real estate, where timing plays a critical role in campaign performance.Visibility as a Growth StrategyDespite market uncertainty, Above Digital says demand for essential and lifestyle services such as healthcare, wellness, dining, grooming, and education remains steady, although consumer behaviour may shift.The agency advises businesses that rely on customer flow to maintain consistent visibility, adapt messaging to reflect current sentiment, and focus on lead quality and conversion rather than volume alone.“Demand does not disappear, it changes. The businesses that continue to show up, stay consistent, and adapt their messaging are the ones that maintain momentum and recover faster,” Ramani said.With digital channels continuing to dominate advertising spend and customer discovery in the UAE, performance marketing is increasingly being viewed not as a short-term tactic, but as a long-term growth strategy for businesses that want predictable and measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.