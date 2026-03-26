T1Rx Supports Muscle Recovery and Anti-Aging Goals Through Launch of Peptide-Based Therapies

Peptide Therapy T1Rx Logo

Telehealth Company founded by former U.S. Special Forces offers compounded peptide-based therapies targeting muscle recovery, prescribed by licensed providers.

Most men who come to T1Rx have done their research and know peptides. What they don’t know is whether they’re getting is what it claims to be—our pharmacist ensures every compound meets the standard.” — Kris Hasenauer, T1Rx Co-Founder and Former 18D Green Beret

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T1Rx, a men's health telehealth company founded and operated by former United States Special Forces soldiers who are also licensed medical professionals, today announced the nationwide launch of its compounded peptide therapy protocols. The full-stack offering is available to patients across the country, prescribed through T1Rx's licensed provider network and compounded by Amir Rahemi, a licensed pharmacist and T1Rx co-founder — a credential no other direct competitor in the men's health telehealth space currently holds.

In a market increasingly crowded with consumer wellness brands, research-chemical gray markets, and compliance failures, T1Rx enters the peptide space from a position built on operational credibility. Where most telehealth brands source compounded medications through third-party pharmacies, T1Rx has pharmacist-level formulation oversight embedded in its founding team.

A Protocol Built for Operational Readiness — Not Trend Adoption

T1Rx's peptide protocols are designed for the same population the brand was built around: current and former military, law enforcement, first responders, competitive athletes, and high-consequence professionals who treat physical and cognitive capability as a non-negotiable operational requirement.

The launch includes a full-stack protocol covering recovery, body composition, hormonal support, and tissue repair — formulated as a coordinated system rather than a menu of isolated compounds. Each patient protocol is prescribed following a clinical consultation and bloodwork review, ensuring the protocol matches the individual's physiology rather than a generalized template.

This is not the T1Rx debut in regulated compounding. The brand has operated compounded testosterone replacement therapy and other hormone protocols nationally since its founding. The peptide launch extends that clinical infrastructure into a space where patient safety risk is highest and where the regulatory gap between compliant and non-compliant operators is widest.

The Clinical Differentiator: Pharmacist-Formulated, Not Outsourced

Amir Rahemi, T1Rx co-founder and licensed compounding pharmacist, oversees the formulation of every compounded medication T1Rx prescribes. His licensure means T1Rx operates with a level of in-house quality control that telehealth brands relying solely on third-party pharmacy partnerships cannot replicate.

The distinction matters in the current regulatory environment. Pharmacy Times and multiple legal and compliance publications have documented the widening divide between licensed compounders operating under USP 797/795 standards and the gray-market operators who have flooded the peptide space. T1Rx compounding is sterile, pharmaceutical-grade, traceable, and overseen by a credentialed pharmacist who answers directly to the patients his protocols serve.

For patients who have previously sourced peptides through unregulated online vendors or gray-market suppliers, T1Rx's model represents a transition to clinically governed care — with the same access and convenience of telehealth but none of the sourcing uncertainty.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit t1rx.com or initiate a live chat directly on the website.

Founded Where Others Aren't Qualified to Stand

T1Rx was built by Special Forces veterans who spent careers operating in environments where performance degradation is not an inconvenience — it is a liability. That background shapes every protocol the brand offers, including the peptide launch. The clinical question T1Rx asks is not what compound is trending, but what the patient's bloodwork demands and what protocol maintains their readiness over time.

The brand's existing service infrastructure spans testosterone replacement therapy, tadalafil protocols, ketamine therapy, and methylene blue — all prescribed and formulated under the same clinical standard. The peptide launch integrates into that infrastructure rather than standing apart from it, allowing T1Rx providers to build coordinated protocols that address multiple systems simultaneously.

Availability

T1Rx peptide therapy is available nationwide through the T1Rx telehealth platform. The process begins with an initial consultation, followed by a bloodwork review and provider-prescribed protocol. Compounded formulations are shipped directly to the patient. Existing T1Rx patients may request a protocol review to determine whether peptide therapy is appropriate alongside their current regimen.



About T1Rx

T1Rx - Telehealth company founded by former United States Special Forces soldiers who are also licensed medical professionals. T1Rx owns and operates physician offices, pharmacies, and supplement lines — providing compounded testosterone replacement therapy, tadalafil protocols, ketamine therapy, methylene blue, peptide therapy, and pharmacist-formulated supplements to patients nationwide. Co-founder Amir Rahemi is a licensed compounding pharmacist. Co-founder Kris Hasenauer is a former Special Forces operator and published author. T1Rx exists for people who accept responsibility for remaining capable.

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