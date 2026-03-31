TSM Roofing LLC Secures Prescott Chamber Membership, Cementing Elite Status in the Quad-City Region

Top 1% National Contractor TSM Roofing Doubles Down on Northern Arizona Commitment

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSM Roofing LLC, a premier residential and commercial roofing contractor in Arizona, is proud to announce its official membership with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce . This partnership marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide elite roofing services while actively contributing to the economic health and stability of the Prescott area.As a trusted contractor with established operations in both Prescott Valley and the Phoenix Metro area, TSM Roofing continues to expand its local presence. By joining the Chamber, the company is committing to a deeper level of community involvement and a long term investment in the success of local businesses and homeowners across the Quad-City region.Elite Credentials for Northern Arizona HomeownersTSM Roofing is distinguished by its status as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor. This is a prestigious designation held by approximately the top 1% of roofing contractors nationwide. For the Prescott community, this means access to a level of craftsmanship and warranty protection that is rarely found in the industry. Membership in the Chamber of Commerce serves to bridge the gap between this national level of excellence and the local needs of Northern Arizona residents."At TSM Roofing, we believe that a strong business is only as good as the community it serves," said Sheldon Murphy, Founder and Owner of TSM Roofing LLC. "Joining the Prescott Chamber of Commerce allows us to sit at the table with other local leaders who are dedicated to sustainable growth. We are not just here to install roofs. We are here to be a resource for our neighbors and a reliable partner for the families who call this region home."A Focus on High-Altitude Durability and Monsoon ProtectionOperating in the unique environment of Northern Arizona requires a specialized approach that differs significantly from desert roofing. TSM Roofing brings extensive experience in managing the specific challenges of the Prescott climate. The company focuses on high-altitude durability and advanced monsoon storm damage mitigation.Through its collaboration with the Chamber, TSM Roofing will offer educational opportunities for homeowners, HOAs, and property managers. These initiatives are designed to help residents understand the importance of energy efficient "cool roofing" systems and the necessity of using materials that can withstand the intense sun and seasonal storms unique to the high country.Commitment to Economic Growth and AdvocacyBy becoming an active member of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, TSM Roofing will participate in several key regional initiatives:Engaging in local business networking to build stronger referral partnerships.Supporting community development projects and local events.Participating in advocacy programs that champion the growth of small businesses.Providing expert guidance on large scale commercial roofing and solar detachment projects.This move solidifies TSM Roofing as both a service leader and a community stakeholder. The company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and quality for every project, whether it is a minor residential repair or a major commercial roof replacement.About TSM Roofing LLCTSM Roofing LLC is a licensed, bonded, and insured roofing contractor serving Arizona with dedicated locations in Phoenix and Prescott Valley. Founded by Sheldon Murphy, the company specializes in a full suite of services including residential roof replacement, commercial roofing systems, and professional solar detachment and reset services. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, TSM Roofing is recognized for its superior customer service and system based roofing solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.