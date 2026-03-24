Smart Home Security Systems Market 2026 gaining traction with rising connected living adoption

Smart Home Security Systems Market Report 2026 Smart Home Security Systems Market Overview Smart Home Security Systems Market Scope

The Business Research Company's Smart Home Security Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $68.8 billion in 2025 to $74.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart home security systems market to surpass $64 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Single-Family Smart Homes market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $314 billion by 2030, with smart home security systems to represent around 20% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Smart home security systems market is estimated to account for nearly 0.01% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Smart Home Security Systems Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the smart home security systems market growth in 2030, valued at $24 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to high consumer awareness regarding home safety and surveillance, widespread adoption of connected home technologies, strong presence of leading smart security solution providers, advanced broadband and IoT infrastructure, rising investments in residential automation, increasing incidence of property crimes, remote access control, and integrated security platforms across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart Home Security Systems Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the smart home security systems market in 2030, valued at $21 billion. The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to high consumer awareness of home safety and surveillance, widespread adoption of smart home and IoT technologies, strong presence of leading security solution providers, advanced broadband and wireless connectivity infrastructure, increasing integration of AI-enabled monitoring and video analytics, rising demand for remote access and mobile-controlled security solutions, and growing investments in residential automation and connected living technologies across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Smart Home Security Systems Market In 2030?

The smart home security systems market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and service. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the smart home security systems market segmented by component, accounting for 61% or $39 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by the rising adoption of smart cameras, video doorbells, motion sensors, and smart locks, increasing consumer spending on home safety and surveillance devices, continuous advancements in AI-enabled imaging and sensor technologies, growing penetration of wireless and battery-powered security products, expanding demand for integrated and easy-to-install security solutions, and strong product innovation by leading smart home security manufacturers.

The smart home security systems market is segmented by device type into smart alarms, smart locks, smart sensors and detectors, smart camera and monitoring system, and other device types.

The smart home security systems market is segmented by types of homes into independent homes, apartments, and condominiums.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Smart Home Security Systems Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the smart home security systems market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart Home Security Systems Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global smart home security systems market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape residential safety standards, consumer security expectations, connected living experiences, digital infrastructure integration, and innovation across global smart home technology ecosystems.

Increasing Smart Home Adoption and Connected Living Trends - The increasing smart home adoption and connected living trends is expected to become a key growth driver for the smart home security systems market by 2030. The rapid proliferation of smart home adoption and increasing focus on connected living strongly drives the Smart Home Security Systems market. Homeowners are prioritizing safety, remote monitoring, and real-time alerts, leading to widespread deployment of cameras, motion sensors, smart locks, and alarm systems. Integration with mobile apps and voice assistants enhances convenience and situational awareness. As residential construction grows and consumer preference shifts toward intelligent homes, demand for advanced security solutions continues to rise significantly. As a result, the increasing smart home adoption and connected living trends is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Security Awareness and Crime Prevention Needs - The rising security awareness and crime prevention needs is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the smart home security systems market by 2030. Growing concerns about property crime rates, burglary, and unauthorized access are key drivers fuelling market expansion. Both urban and suburban households are investing in smart security systems to mitigate risks, safeguard valuables, and protect family members. Advanced features like geofencing, 24/7 monitoring, AI-powered threat detection, and emergency response integrations offer enhanced peace of mind. As awareness of home security solutions increases, more consumers seek customizable, scalable systems tailored to specific safety needs. Consequently, the rising security awareness and crime prevention needs is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Advancements in AI‑Driven Analytics and IoT Integration - The advancements in AI‑driven analytics and IoT integration is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the smart home security systems market by 2030. Technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and cloud connectivity significantly stimulate market growth. AI-enabled analytics provide smarter motion detection, facial recognition, and false-alarm reduction capabilities. Cloud‑based data storage and remote firmware updates enhance system reliability and extend functionality. Integration with broader IoT ecosystems, home automation platforms, and energy‑management systems increases value for consumers. Continuous innovation expands product appeal and long‑term adoption potential. Therefore, the advancements in ai‑driven analytics and IoT integration is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart Home Security Systems Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $29 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of connected security devices, rapid expansion of AI-powered analytics and cloud-based monitoring platforms, increasing demand for remote surveillance and smart access control, and growing preference for subscription-based and professionally monitored security services. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving residential safety, enhancing real-time threat detection, and supporting intelligent, connected home protection solutions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader smart home security systems industry.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $17 billion, the software market by $8 billion, and the service market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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