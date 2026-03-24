365 Aviation Announces Partnership with Lia’s Wings in Support of their Flight Alliance Programme

365 Aviation is delighted to announce its partnership with UK based charity Lia’s Wings.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Aviation is delighted to announce its partnership with UK based charity Lia’s Wings, helping to support the organisation’s life-saving work transporting critically ill children to specialist medical care across the UK and overseas.Lia’s Wings is the only charity providing aeroplane ambulance transfers for children both within the UK and internationally, ensuring that every child can reach the care they need, no matter where they are in the world.As the first member of the newly launched Flight Alliance programme, 365 Aviation is proud to stand alongside Lia’s Wings in raising awareness and vital funds through a series of initiatives and ongoing fundraising efforts.About Flight AllianceLaunched in 2026, Flight Alliance is a corporate membership programme designed to bring together like-minded companies and individuals from the aviation industry committed to helping children receive vital medical care. Members will have the opportunity to contribute to impactful campaignsand fundraising initiatives that directly affect children’s lives worldwide.‘We’re delighted to have 365 Aviation on board for our newly launched Flight Alliance programme. With their support, we will be able to extend our services to help more critically ill babies and children through our aeromedical transfers,’ says Nathalie Scott, CEO of Lia’s Wings.To learn more about the Lia’s Wings Flight Alliance Programme, please visit https://www.liaswings.org.uk/flight-alliance The Teddy that Travels the WorldAs part of this partnership, 365 Aviation is introducing ‘The Teddy that Travels the World,’ a simple but meaningful way for clients to give back. During their journey, clients will be invited to take a photo with a Lia’s Wings teddy bear onboard their aircraft. For every photo shared, 365 Aviation will donate £100 to the charity on the client’s behalf.“365 Aviation is proud to support Lia’s Wings in their mission,” says Chris Tofts, CEO of 365 Aviation. “Together, we hope to ensure that every child, no matter where they are, has access to the vital medical treatment they need. We invite our clients and partners to join us in this important cause.”

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