How Education Built Capacity: Inside China’s Agricultural Training Model for the Global South

Archival evidence shows how Jiangsu University built an education-led training model combining theory, practice & industry to support agricultural development.

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While much of global development discourse focuses on financial investment and technology transfer, archival evidence from China’s agricultural training programs in the 1980s and 1990s reveals a different pathway: education as a central mechanism for capacity building.

Based on training initiatives that engaged more than 120 professionals from over 30 developing countries, a distinct model of education-led capacity building emerged. The program targeted experienced participants, each with at least five years of professional background in agricultural engineering, and offered intensive three-month training cycles.

The model was built on a structured and integrated curriculum.

During the first phase, participants received theoretical instruction and laboratory training through a comprehensive set of nine courses covering small-scale agricultural machinery. These courses focused on mechanical structures, performance characteristics, design principles, and manufacturing processes.

In the second phase, the program emphasized applied learning. Participants engaged in hands-on practice, including field demonstrations and operational training with equipment such as rice transplanters, harvesters, walking tractors, threshers, and small-horsepower diesel engines.

A key component of the program was its strong connection to industry. Trainees visited and conducted practical training in major manufacturing facilities, including Changzhou Tractor Factory, Changzhou Diesel Engine Factory, Jiangnan Agricultural Machinery Plant, Wujin Agricultural Machinery Factory, Jintan Diesel Engine Factory, Shanghai Tractor Factory, and Shanghai Internal Combustion Engine Factory. These experiences allowed participants to directly observe production processes and technological applications.

The program also incorporated design-oriented learning. Participants were required to complete course projects that involved designing small agricultural machinery, as well as related fixtures and molds, based on the specific needs of their home countries. This approach encouraged contextual adaptation rather than simple replication of technology.

Many participants observed that small- and medium-sized agricultural machinery widely used in southern China was highly suitable for agricultural conditions in developing countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

“What made this model unique was not only what was taught, but how it was taught,” said Professor Danny Dong, a Changjiang Scholar at Jiangsu University. “It combined knowledge, practice, and real-world production systems in a way that supported long-term development.”

The case highlights how higher education institutions can function as platforms for practical knowledge transfer and sustainable capacity building, offering an alternative to short-term, externally driven development interventions.

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