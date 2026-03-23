ADIGE Radiators Expands Portfolio with Oversized Towel Rails in Response to Growing Demand for Larger Bathroom Heating

Anthracite Heated Towel Rail - Large 700mm Wide | 1750mm High Large Towel Radiator 800mm Wide | 1500mm High ADIGE Towel Radiators

ADIGE expands range with two large vertical towel rails, responding to installer demand and the UK's shift toward heat pump systems.

LONDON, TWICKENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADIGE Radiators, a leading UK supplier of premium heating solutions, has today announced the launch of two new oversized towel radiator sizes, marking a significant expansion of its product portfolio. The introduction responds to increasing consumer demand for larger-format heating solutions capable of warming spacious bathrooms while delivering exceptional towel-drying capacity.

The new additions represent a step up from standard industry dimensions, offering homeowners and trade professionals enhanced options for high-spec bathroom projects. Both models are initially available in a modern anthracite finish, with additional colour options planned for later in the year.

Vinnie Ozer, Director at ADIGE Radiators, explained the rationale behind the expansion. "We have seen a clear shift in customer requirements. Modern bathrooms are becoming larger, and people want heating that matches the scale of the space. Standard-sized towel rails often fall short in these environments, both in terms of heat output and visual proportion. These new sizes are designed specifically to address that gap."

The New Large Towel Radiator Sizes

The company has introduced two substantial models to its existing range:

• 800mm Wide x 1500mm High: This large towel radiator offers a commanding presence suitable for spacious family bathrooms or master en-suites. Its generous dimensions provide ample surface area for powerful heat output while accommodating multiple towels.

• 700mm Wide x 1750mm High: Designed for rooms with significant wall height, this model utilises vertical space to deliver exceptional heating performance without sacrificing floor area.

Both units are classified as ladder type towel radiator designs, with their width-to-height ratios optimising heat distribution across larger spaces. The anthracite finish provides a contemporary aesthetic that complements modern bathroom interiors.

A Strategic Response to Market Demand

Ozer noted that the decision to develop these oversized models in addition to the company's existing horizontal towel rails stemmed directly from installer feedback and customer inquiries, alongside a broader shift in UK home heating. "We were consistently hearing that projects were being delayed or compromised because suitable towel radiator options simply weren't available in larger dimensions," he said. "Installers were having to fit undersized units or compromise on aesthetics. These new products solve that problem. We are also seeing more UK homes switching to heat pumps instead of the well-established combi-boilers. As water temperatures are lower on heat pumps, larger radiators are now required to deliver adequate heating."

The company anticipates strong demand for the oversized range, particularly from professionals working on high-end residential projects and bathroom renovations where both form and function are critical.

Planned Expansion into Additional Finishes

While the initial launch features an anthracite finish, ADIGE Radiators has confirmed plans to broaden the range. By the end of 2026, both oversized models will be made available in classic chrome and white finishes, offering greater design flexibility for customers with varied interior preferences.

"Anthracite was the natural starting point given its popularity in contemporary bathroom design," said Ozer. "But we recognise that chrome and white remain staple finishes for many homeowners and designers. Adding these options by the end of 2026 ensures we can cater to a broader spectrum of tastes while maintaining the scale and performance these large units offer."

Complementary Range of Tall Towel Rails

Alongside these new oversized introductions, ADIGE Radiators continues to offer its established line of tall towel rails, which remain a popular choice for bathrooms where vertical wall space exceeds horizontal wall space. These vertically oriented solutions provide efficient heating and towel drying in spaces where a wider unit would not be practical, complementing the larger ladder type towel radiator models now available.

Industry Context

The expansion comes at a time when the UK heating market is seeing increased focus on both efficiency and design. Larger bathrooms in new-build properties, combined with growing enthusiasm for home renovation, have driven demand for heating products that perform effectively in generous spaces while contributing to the overall aesthetic.

ADIGE Radiators has positioned its new oversized towel rails to meet this demand, offering products that combine substantial heat output with the visual impact expected in contemporary bathroom design.

Availability

The new 800mm x 1500mm and 700mm x 1750mm oversized towel rails are now available for order through the ADIGE Radiators website and trade channels, with stock held at the company's UK distribution centre for immediate dispatch.

For more information on specifications, pricing, and to view the full range, visit the ADIGE Radiators website.

About ADIGE Radiators:

ADIGE Radiators is a UK-based supplier of high-quality heating solutions, from traditional column radiators to contemporary designer models and an extensive range of towel radiators. Committed to combining Italian design excellence with British engineering standards, ADIGE provides homeowners and trade professionals with efficient, stylish, and reliable products to create warm and inviting homes.

Contact: Vinnie Ozer - Director

ADIGE Radiators Limited -

42 York Street, Twickenham, TW1 3BWUnited Kingdom

Tel: 020 88920932

E: info@towelradiator.co.uk

W: www.towelradiator.co.uk

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