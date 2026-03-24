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The Business Research Company's Do It Yourself (DIY) Market Forecast to Reach $34.46 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $34.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The do-it-yourself (DIY) market has experienced significant expansion in recent years, capturing the interest of many homeowners and hobbyists alike. As people increasingly take on home improvement and creative projects by themselves, this sector continues to evolve with new trends and technologies shaping its future. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and what lies ahead for the DIY industry.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth in the DIY Market

The DIY market has shown robust growth, with its size expected to rise from $25.48 billion in 2025 to $27.02 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This increase during the past years has been fueled by factors such as higher homeownership rates, a growing interest in DIY hobbies, greater availability of affordable tools and materials, expansion of offline retail outlets, and an increasing trend toward personalized home décor. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even further, reaching $34.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Future growth is likely to be driven by the rising adoption of smart home technologies, wider use of online DIY platforms, growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products, expansion in mid-range and premium DIY equipment, and a stronger focus on home renovation and remodeling projects. Notable trends shaping the upcoming years include the rising popularity of home improvement activities, increasing demand for smart home devices, greater acceptance of budget-friendly DIY kits, the growing role of online retail for DIY products, and a heightened interest in personalized and customized home décor.

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Understanding the DIY Concept and Its Appeal

Do-it-yourself (DIY) involves individuals undertaking tasks, projects, or improvements on their own, without hiring professional services. This activity typically includes home repair, maintenance, upgrades, and customizations using accessible tools, materials, and products. DIY empowers consumers to save money, tailor outcomes to their preferences, and maintain direct control over the projects they undertake. It spans a wide range of residential and lifestyle applications, allowing people to engage more deeply in personalizing their living environments and carrying out cost-effective improvements.

E-commerce Growth as a Key Driver for the DIY Market

One of the strongest forces pushing the DIY market forward is the rapid expansion of e-commerce activities. E-commerce refers to buying and selling goods and services through online platforms and digital channels, enabling transactions over the internet. Improved internet accessibility and broader usage have made online shopping more convenient and reachable for a larger global audience. This digital shift supports DIY enthusiasts by providing quick and easy access to an extensive selection of tools, materials, and instructional content. It reduces the time and effort needed to source supplies while offering benefits like product comparison and home delivery, which enhance the overall project experience. For instance, in February 2025, the United States Census Bureau reported that e-commerce sales reached about $1.19 trillion in 2024—an 8.1% increase from 2023—and accounted for roughly 17.9% of total retail sales. This steady rise in online consumer activity clearly contributes to the sustained growth of the DIY market.

View the full do it yourself (diy) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/do-it-yourself-diy-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Regional Market Trends and Growth Prospects for the DIY Sector

In terms of regional performance, North America was the largest market for DIY in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing area in the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded view of global market trends and opportunities. This regional diversity highlights the expanding appeal of DIY activities across various cultures and economic environments.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Do It Yourself (DIY) Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/do-it-yourself-home-improvement-retailing-global-market-report

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