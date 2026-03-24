Biomethane Market 2026 emerging as a sustainable alternative in the global energy mix

The Business Research Company’s Biomethane Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Biomethane Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Biomethane Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Biomethane Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomethane market to surpass $5 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Natural Gas market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,108 billion by 2030, with Biomethane to represent around 0.2% of the parent market. Within the broader Oil And Gas industry, which is expected to be $10,805 billion by 2030, the Biomethane market is estimated to account for nearly 0.05% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Biomethane Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the biomethane market in 2030, valued at $1.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to supportive government policies and incentives for renewable energy, increasing investments in sustainable energy infrastructure, growing adoption of biomethane for transportation and industrial applications, rising focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and the presence of well-established waste-to-energy facilities across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Biomethane Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the biomethane market in 2030, valued at $1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding pipeline injection infrastructure for renewable natural gas, increasing number of landfill gas and dairy farm biomethane production projects, rising demand for renewable natural gas in heavy-duty trucking and fleet transportation, strong participation of utilities and private energy developers in biomethane projects, and continuous improvements in gas upgrading and purification technologies across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Biomethane Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14274&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Biomethane Market In 2030?

The biomethane market is segmented by feedstock into organic household waste, animal manure, energy crops, agricultural waste, sewage sludge, industrial food processing waste, and other feedstocks. The agricultural waste market will be the largest segment of the biomethane market segmented by feedstock, accounting for 30% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The agricultural waste market will be supported by the increasing utilization of crop residues and by-products for renewable energy, rising investments in anaerobic digestion technologies, growing government incentives for sustainable waste-to-energy projects, expansion of bio-refineries and processing facilities, and rising demand for clean energy alternatives across the industrial and transportation sectors.

The biomethane market is segmented by production method into anaerobic digestion, gasification, fermentation, and other production methods.

The biomethane market is segmented by end user into automotive, power generation, industrial, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Biomethane Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the biomethane market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Biomethane Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global biomethane market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape renewable energy adoption strategies, low-carbon fuel production frameworks, organic waste management practices, and decarbonization initiatives across global energy, industrial, and transportation ecosystems.

Rising Global Demand for Renewable and Low-Carbon Energy Sources - The rising global demand for renewable and low-carbon energy sources is expected to become a key growth driver for the biomethane market by 2030. The increasing global emphasis on decarbonization, renewable energy adoption, and net-zero emission targets is driving demand for biomethane as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. Governments, utilities, and industrial consumers are prioritizing biomethane for power generation, heating, and transportation, enabling reduced greenhouse gas emissions and energy diversification. Policies promoting green energy procurement and low-carbon fuels further reinforce biomethane as a key contributor to the global clean energy transition. As a result, the rising global demand for renewable and low-carbon energy sources is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Government Incentives, Subsidies, and Supportive Regulatory Frameworks - The government incentives, subsidies, and supportive regulatory frameworks are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the biomethane market by 2030. Favourable policies, such as feed-in tariffs, renewable fuel mandates, carbon credits, and grants for anaerobic digestion infrastructure, are significantly accelerating biomethane production and adoption. Regions like Europe, North America, and parts of Asia are offering strong incentives for renewable natural gas (RNG) projects and biogas upgrading plants, which reduces upfront investment risks and improves project feasibility. Regulatory support for sustainable transportation fuels and renewable energy compliance is driving long-term market expansion. Consequently, the government incentives, subsidies, and supportive regulatory frameworks are projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Growth in Organic Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives - The growth in organic waste management and circular economy initiatives is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the biomethane market by 2030. The surge in agricultural, municipal, and industrial organic waste generation is creating new feedstock opportunities for biomethane production. Advanced anaerobic digestion and upgrading technologies enable the conversion of food waste, livestock manure, and wastewater sludge into energy, supporting circular economy goals. Rising interest in sustainable waste management and resource recovery is promoting investments in biomethane facilities, making organic waste valorization a strategic market growth driver. Therefore, the growth in organic waste management and circular economy initiatives is projected to contribute to approximately 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Biomethane Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomethane-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Biomethane Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the organic household waste market, the animal manure market, the energy crops market, the agricultural waste market, the sewage sludge market, the industrial food processing waste market, and the other feedstocks market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of sustainable feedstock utilization, advancements in anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading technologies, growing investments in decentralized and modular biomethane production facilities, rising governmental support and subsidies for renewable energy projects, and escalating demand for low-carbon energy solutions across industrial, commercial, and transportation sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on decarbonization, renewable energy integration, and sustainability-driven innovations, fuelling transformative growth within the global biomethane ecosystem.

The organic household waste market is projected to grow by $0.2 billion, the animal manure market by $0.3 billion, the energy crops market by $0.1 billion, the agricultural waste market by $0.4 billion, the sewage sludge market by $0.1 billion, the industrial food processing waste market by $0.1 billion, and the other feedstocks market by $0.05 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.