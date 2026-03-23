USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market Forecast 2026–2036: Market to Reach USD 279.9 Billion by 2035 at 3.3% CAGR

USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market

DE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market is projected to grow steadily, rising from USD 202.4 billion in 2025 to USD 279.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3%. The market, which generated USD 194.2 billion in 2024, reflects increasing demand for rehabilitative and long-term care services. Growth is primarily driven by an aging population, evolving reimbursement structures, and technological advancements in patient care.

Market snapshot: global market 2026 - 2036

Market size 2026: Not explicitly stated in source

Market size 2036: Not explicitly stated in source

CAGR (2025–2035): 3.3%

Market size 2025: USD 202.4 billion

Market size 2035: USD 279.9 billion

Leading type segment: Freestanding facilities (77.1% share in 2024)

Leading ownership segment: For-profit (74.3% share in 2025)

Key growth regions: Northeast, Midwest, West, Southeast, Southwest United States

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market has demonstrated consistent expansion, growing from USD 171.9 billion in 2020 to USD 194.2 billion in 2024. The market reached USD 202.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to maintain a steady upward trajectory through the forecast period, ultimately reaching USD 279.9 billion by 2035. While specific interim yearly values for 2028, 2030, 2031, and 2033 are not explicitly stated, the overall growth path reflects moderate but stable expansion supported by occupancy recovery and reimbursement improvements.

Why the Market is Growing

The USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market is expanding due to rising demand for specialized care services among an aging population. Increased enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans has significantly boosted utilization rates, as these plans emphasize post-acute care coverage. Improved Medicaid reimbursement rates in certain states are also strengthening facility financial performance.

Technological advancements, particularly in care delivery and operational efficiency, are enhancing service quality. Additionally, partnerships with hospitals and health systems are improving patient transitions and driving occupancy levels, further supporting market growth.

Segment Spotlight

1) Product Type (Facility Type)

Freestanding skilled nursing facilities dominate the market, accounting for 77.1% share in 2024. Their cost efficiency, operational flexibility, and specialization in rehabilitation and long-term care make them more attractive compared to hospital-based facilities. These facilities focus on targeted services such as post-acute care and memory care, enabling improved patient outcomes and lower operating costs.

2) Material Type (Ownership Model)

For-profit facilities lead with a 74.3% share in 2025. Their access to capital, operational efficiency, and financial flexibility allow them to invest in advanced technologies and expand services. These facilities also attract private-pay patients, ensuring more stable and higher revenue streams compared to non-profit or government-owned facilities.

3) End Use (Care Delivery Context)

The market is heavily driven by long-term care and rehabilitation needs, particularly for patients recovering from surgeries, chronic illnesses, or requiring daily supervision. Skilled nursing facilities play a critical role in bridging hospital discharge and ongoing care, making them essential within the healthcare continuum.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers

Growth is primarily fueled by increasing Medicare Advantage enrollment, which enhances utilization of skilled nursing services. Improved Medicaid reimbursement rates in some states are also supporting operational sustainability and modest margin recovery.

Opportunities

Partnerships with hospitals and health systems present significant growth opportunities. These collaborations ensure coordinated care, increase patient inflow, and improve occupancy rates, ultimately strengthening revenue streams.

Trends

Adoption of artificial intelligence is transforming operations within the USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market. AI-driven tools are streamlining administrative processes, enhancing predictive care, and improving patient outcomes while reducing reliance on expensive labor.

Challenges

Workforce shortages and financial constraints remain major barriers. Proposed federal staffing mandates could increase operational costs significantly, requiring additional nurses and aides. Additionally, reliance on government reimbursement and rising wages continue to pressure margins, leading to facility closures and limited expansion capacity.

Competitive Landscape

The USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market remains highly competitive, with Tier 1 companies accounting for 23.9% market share. Leading players such as Genesis Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Lincare, Inc., and The Ensign Group, Inc. focus on strategic partnerships and technology adoption to strengthen their market presence.

Tier 2 players, including Extendicare and Sunrise Senior Living, LLC, maintain strong regional influence through collaborations and cost-effective operations. Tier 3 companies such as Golden Living Centers and Sava Senior Care Administrative Services LLC cater to niche segments, contributing to market diversity and competitiveness.

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Scope of the Report

Market size (USD billion) and CAGR (2025–2035)

Segmentation by type: Freestanding, Hospital-based

Segmentation by ownership: For-Profit, Non-Profit, Government

Regional coverage: Northeast, Midwest, West, Southeast, Southwest USA

Historical period: 2020–2024

Forecast period: 2025–2035

FAQ

What is the current size of the USA Skilled Nursing Facility Market?

The market was valued at USD 202.4 billion in 2025.

What is the projected market size by 2035?

It is expected to reach USD 279.9 billion by 2035.

What is driving growth in the market?

Key drivers include rising Medicare Advantage enrollment, an aging population, improved Medicaid rates, and increasing demand for post-acute care.

What are the major challenges faced by the market?

Workforce shortages, financial pressures, and regulatory staffing mandates are significant challenges.

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