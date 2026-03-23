International Forest Day: Uttar Pradesh Pushes Eco-Tourism, Boosts Dudhwa Infrastructure

Dudhwa National Park, Lakhimpur Kheri One Horned Rhino at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra Chuka Beach huts in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Dev Dari-Chandauli

On International Forest Day, UP Boosts Eco-Tourism with Major Push for Dudhwa

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commemorating International Forest Day on March 21, Uttar Pradesh has accelerated its eco-tourism initiatives, with a focused push to develop Dudhwa National Park as a world-class destination. In line with this year’s theme, ‘Forests and Economies’, the state is strengthening the link between conservation, livelihoods and tourism-led growth.Tourism and Culture Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh said, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board is actively promoting sustainable tourism while generating livelihoods for local communities. Our initiatives reflect the state’s commitment to integrating conservation with economic development. Eco-tourism promotes conservation while creating local economic opportunities. We are ensuring that development and sustainability move forward together by linking forests with the economy.Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture Mr. Amrit Abhijat said, Uttar Pradesh’s Wildlife & Eco-Tourism Circuit offers a diverse landscape of forests, wetlands and river ecosystems. Dudhwa National Park, known for its grasslands and rare wildlife such as the one-horned rhinoceros and swamp deer, remains the focal point. Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary further enhance the state’s eco-tourism appeal with rich biodiversity and immersive nature experiences.State government strengthening eco-tourism infrastructureThe state government has released ₹8.79 crore to strengthen eco-tourism infrastructure. A key project includes the redevelopment of the Interpretation Centre at Dudhwa National Park in Lakhimpur Kheri, with an approved cost of ₹4.49 crore, out of which ₹3.36 crore has been released. The upgraded center will feature a thematic entrance gate, visitor reception, interpretation facilities, canteen, auditorium and library. A Tharu-inspired cultural selfie point will also be developed to offer visitors a unique local connect.Maheshpur Forest Range is being developed as an eco-tourism siteThe Maheshpur Forest Range is being developed as an eco-tourism site with an approved outlay of ₹2.39 crore, including an initial release of ₹1.78 crore. Planned upgrades include visitor amenities, shaded seating, gazebos, rainwater harvesting, pathways, 3D installations and solar lighting.Improved Highway Signages to Ease AccessTo enhance connectivity, signage systems are being installed along key routes linking Delhi-NCR and Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park. The project, approved at ₹4.88 crore, has received ₹3.65 crore so far and is expected to improve travel ease for visitors.Focus on Sustainable Tourism GrowthThrough nature trails, birdwatching, eco-stays and guided safaris, Uttar Pradesh is expanding responsible tourism offerings. Destinations such as Amangarh Tiger Reserve and National Chambal Sanctuary are further strengthening the state’s position as an emerging eco-tourism hub. As Uttar Pradesh continues to invest in eco-tourism infrastructure and experiences, the initiative aims to balance conservation priorities with tourism growth, while encouraging visitors to engage responsibly with nature.

Aye bhai, sambhal ke, yeh mera area hai! #rhinoceros #wildlife

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