Air Filter Media Market 2026 driven by increasing focus on clean air and health safety

The Business Research Company’s Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air filter media market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Consumer Products - Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $99 billion by 2030, with Air Filter Media to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Air Filter Media market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Air Filter Media Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the air filter media market in 2030, valued at $2.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for high-efficiency air filtration systems in commercial and industrial facilities, stringent environmental and indoor air quality regulations, growing adoption of HEPA and ULPA filter technologies, strong presence of leading HVAC and filtration manufacturers, rising focus on energy-efficient and sustainable filtration solutions, and continuous investments in smart and automated air purification systems across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Air Filter Media Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the air filter media market in 2030, valued at $2.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for advanced filtration materials across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and semiconductor manufacturing facilities, increasing replacement cycles of filtration media in aging HVAC infrastructure, growing investments in healthcare and life-sciences facilities requiring contamination-controlled environments, expanding adoption of high-performance synthetic and nanofiber filtration materials, and strong research and development activities by domestic filtration technology companies focused on improving filtration efficiency and durability.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Air Filter Media Market In 2030?

The air filter media market is segmented by type into nonwoven fabrics, fiberglass, and filter paper. The nonwoven fabrics market will be the largest segment of the air filter media market segmented by type, accounting for 58% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The nonwoven fabrics market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-efficiency particulate filtration in commercial and residential HVAC systems, growing adoption of energy-efficient and lightweight filtration materials, rising utilization in cleanroom and laboratory environments, continuous innovations in fiber technologies enhancing durability and filtration performance, and expanding production capacities by leading manufacturers to meet stringent air quality standards.

The air filter media market is segmented by grade into high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV), and ultra-low penetration air (ULPA).

The air filter media market is segmented by application into heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), air purifier, face mask, air pollution control (APC), and industrial manufacturing, transportation.

The air filter media market is segmented by end use into food and beverage, metal and mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Air Filter Media Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the air filter media market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Air Filter Media Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global air filter media market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape air quality management practices, industrial emission control systems, indoor air purification technologies, and filtration material innovations across global residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

Rising Air Pollution and Increasing Focus on Indoor Air Quality - The rising air pollution and increasing focus on indoor air quality is expected to become a key growth driver for the air filter media market by 2030. Growing pollution across urban and industrial regions is significantly increasing the demand for effective air filtration solutions. Governments, businesses, and households are investing in air purification technologies to minimize exposure to particulate matter, allergens, and hazardous pollutants. Air filter media plays a crucial role in these systems by enabling efficient particle capture and improving air quality across residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution is further accelerating the global adoption of advanced filtration media. As a result, the rising air pollution and increasing focus on indoor air quality is anticipated to contributing to 2.7% annual growth in the market.

Stricter Environmental Regulations and Industrial Emission Standards - The stricter environmental regulations and industrial emission standards is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the air filter media market by 2030. Governments around the world are introducing stringent policies to regulate industrial emissions and maintain air quality standards. Manufacturing facilities, power plants, and processing industries are required to install air filtration systems to comply with these regulations. This regulatory pressure is increasing the demand for high-performance air filter media capable of capturing dust, fumes, and airborne contaminants. As environmental compliance becomes increasingly mandatory across industries, filtration media solutions are becoming essential elements of industrial air management systems. Consequently, the stricter environmental regulations and industrial emission standards is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion of HVAC Systems and Air Purifier Installations - The expansion of HVAC systems and air purifier installations is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the air filter media market by 2030. The rapid development of HVAC infrastructure in commercial buildings, residential complexes, hospitals, and data centers is driving increased demand for air filter media. HVAC systems depend heavily on filtration materials such as HEPA and MERV-rated media to maintain clean indoor air and ensure efficient system performance. As urbanization continues and smart building technologies gain momentum, installations of air purification and ventilation systems are rising steadily. This trend is directly supporting the growth of advanced filtration media solutions across global construction and infrastructure sectors. Therefore, the expansion of HVAC systems and air purifier installations is projected to contribute to approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Air Filter Media Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the nonwoven fabrics market, the fiberglass market, and the filter paper market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for high-efficiency air filtration systems across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, increasing adoption of advanced HVAC and air purification technologies, growing regulatory emphasis on air quality control and emission reduction, and continuous innovation in high-performance filtration materials. This surge reflects the expanding focus on improving air quality standards, enhancing filtration efficiency, and supporting sustainable environmental management practices, fuelling transformative growth within the broader global air filtration and environmental control industry.

The nonwoven fabrics market is projected to grow by $1 billion, fiberglass market by $0.4 billion, and the filter paper market by $0.2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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