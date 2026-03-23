Influential Women Showcases Julie Zajac: Senior Evaluator, Immunization Services Division at CDC

COLUMBUS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public Health Professional Drives Vaccination Access, Community Engagement, and Health Equity Across Rural AmericaJulie Zajac is a seasoned public health professional with more than two decades of experience advancing health programs, optimizing resources, and improving community outcomes through strategic planning, program evaluation, and performance management. Currently serving as a Senior Evaluator in the Immunization Services Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Julie focuses on expanding immunization access, addressing vaccine hesitancy, and promoting equitable health outcomes, particularly in rural communities. Central to her approach is building trust and strong partnerships, which she considers essential for achieving sustainable public health impact.Before her current role, Julie gained extensive experience as a physical therapist, providing patient evaluation, treatment, and education in clinical and occupational settings. She later expanded her expertise to public health program management and policy development at the CDC, contributing to initiatives aimed at preventing infectious diseases and reducing health disparities. Julie’s dual perspective—hands-on patient care and large-scale public health strategy—enables her to connect policy, practice, and community needs effectively.Julie holds a Master of Public Health in Occupational and Environmental Health from the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia. Her career includes numerous research contributions and program evaluations, including studies on vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccination equity.Reflecting on her success, Julie attributes it to a lifelong commitment to public health and community service. From her early years as a physical therapist to leading federal initiatives, she has learned that innovation, dedication, and a community-centered focus are essential for creating lasting impact. Her leadership on projects such as a $30 million COVID-19 outreach for rural populations exemplifies her ability to drive measurable results while addressing systemic barriers. Julie is also launching a farm-based nonprofit, extending her impact to nutrition, education, and wellness.For young women entering public health, Julie emphasizes the importance of networking and community engagement: research the communities you serve, build authentic relationships, and create initiatives that are designed with and for those communities. Her professional and personal values center on curiosity, connection, and lifelong learning, whether through tennis, exploring farm-to-table cuisine, or connecting with new people.With her commitment to evidence-based strategies, collaboration, and integrity, Julie Zajac continues to advance public health programs that improve well-being and foster healthier communities nationwide.Learn More about Julie Zajac:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/julie-zajac Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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