Influential Women Features Angela Parker: Founder of Unapologetically 50+ Empowering Midlife Women

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformational Coach and Wellness Advocate Helps Women Move from Survival Mode to Authentic, Purpose-Driven Living After 50Oakland, California – Angela Parker is the Founder and CEO of Unapologetically 50+, a transformative platform dedicated to empowering women in midlife to reconnect with themselves and design lives that feel aligned, intentional, and fulfilling. Through coaching, workshops, and community support, Angela helps women who feel disconnected or stuck rediscover their authentic voices and step into their next chapter with clarity and confidence.Drawing from her own journey of reinvention and resilience, Angela combines compassionate coaching with practical strategies that help women navigate the emotional and personal shifts that often arise during midlife. Her work is rooted in the belief that this stage of life is not about starting over, but about realigning with who a woman truly is after decades of caring for others, building careers, raising families, and fulfilling responsibilities.Angela holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Wellness from Ashford University and has spent decades helping others navigate personal transitions and life challenges. Over time, however, she recognized that she, too, was being called to evolve. After years of showing up for everyone else—family, work, and community—Angela reached a powerful realization: it was time to show up for herself as fully as she had shown up for others.That realization became the catalyst for creating Unapologetically 50+, a space where women can pause, reflect, and rediscover who they are now. Angela believes midlife offers a rare opportunity for transformation—a moment when women can release expectations that no longer serve them and consciously shape the next phase of their lives.Through one-on-one coaching, group programs, signature workshops such as Reclaiming You, and a growing suite of digital tools, Angela supports women in letting go of outdated roles and rediscovering their strengths. Her work focuses on helping women move beyond survival mode into lives that feel meaningful, authentic, and aligned with their values.Known for her empathetic listening, thoughtful guidance, and goal-oriented approach, Angela blends emotional insight with practical strategy. Her work has helped countless women reconnect with their sense of identity, reclaim their personal power, and move forward with renewed confidence.Angela attributes her success to resilience, self-trust, and a willingness to evolve when life calls for change. She was shaped by strong women in her life—particularly her mother and stepmother—who modeled strength, compassion, and the importance of giving wholeheartedly to family and friends. From them, she learned that independence does not mean carrying every burden alone and that asking for help is not a sign of weakness but a reflection of wisdom and self-awareness.Over time, Angela learned to honor the natural seasons of change, listen to her body, and release identities or expectations that no longer align with who she is becoming. For her, success has not come from pushing harder or striving for approval, but from choosing alignment over expectation and connection over self-sacrifice. She often reminds women that life after 50 is not a closing chapter—it is a powerful return to self.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Angela embraced was learning to stop measuring success by titles or external validation and instead focus on what feels sustainable and aligned with personal values. This shift allowed her to redefine success in ways that prioritize health, relationships, and fulfillment rather than simply building a résumé.This philosophy now shapes the way Angela approaches leadership and mentorship. She encourages young women entering coaching, entrepreneurship, and wellness-focused careers to invest in their skills while also protecting their well-being.Angela advises women to learn the rules of their industry but not lose themselves trying to fit into them. She believes building strong boundaries and maintaining a life outside of work are just as important as professional development. She also encourages women to ask for help sooner than they think they should and to remember that overworking should never be mistaken for value.In Angela’s view, a person’s voice, perspective, and well-being matter just as much as their performance. Success, she believes, becomes far more sustainable when it is built on self-respect, alignment, and supportive relationships rather than constant pressure or survival mode.Angela also recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in business and entrepreneurship today is the need to unlearn outdated models of success that reward burnout, overextension, and constant visibility. Many women are building businesses while also navigating life transitions, health shifts, and evolving priorities, yet traditional narratives still glorify relentless hustle.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity in redefining what leadership and entrepreneurship can look like. Angela believes there is a growing demand for businesses that are values-driven, scalable, and human-centered—organizations that prioritize clarity, boundaries, and long-term alignment rather than rapid, unsustainable growth.Entrepreneurs who are willing to build intentionally and lead with authenticity have the opportunity to reshape what success means for the next generation of women.At the core of Angela’s professional and personal philosophy are the values of integrity, alignment, and connection. She believes strongly in honoring what feels true, even when doing so requires difficult decisions or significant life changes. Angela prioritizes relationships built on trust and mutual respect, and she values work that allows for honesty, boundaries, and care for overall well-being.In both her career and personal life, Angela strives to move with intention—remaining connected to the people she loves while continuing to grow, evolve, and create space for transformation.“Rediscovering purpose after 50 isn’t about starting over, it’s about honoring the wisdom, strength, and lived experiences that brought you here, while giving yourself permission to evolve,” Angela says. “For so many women, this season of life is a turning point: children may be grown, careers shifting, relationships transforming, and suddenly there’s space to ask, ‘What about me?’ Purpose is what gives that question an answer. It reignites passion, fuels joy, and provides a compass for the next chapter.”“At Unapologetically 50+, I believe this journey isn’t about finding something new to prove,” she adds. “It’s about returning home to yourself—aligned, empowered, and unapologetically free.”Learn More about Angela Parker:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-parker or through her website, https://unapologetically50plus.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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