Influential Women Features Rebecca Roberts, CPCU, ASLI: CEO Leading with Vision, Innovation, and Industry Growth

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Operational Excellence, Team Development, and Community Impact in the Wholesale and Specialty Insurance MarketRebecca Roberts, CPCU, ASLI, serves as Chief Executive Officer of Arbour Specialty in Macon, Georgia, where she leads with a strategic vision focused on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centered solutions. Throughout her career, Rebecca has consistently delivered award-winning results by establishing clear and actionable goals for her teams, driving continuous process improvements, and introducing forward-thinking insurance products designed to meet the evolving needs of customers.Known for thriving in fast-paced environments, Rebecca has built a reputation for translating vision into action. Her leadership style centers on expanding operational reach, identifying new growth opportunities, and assembling talented cross-functional teams capable of executing complex initiatives. She is particularly inspired by the process of building high-performing teams that collaborate effectively to deliver world-class service to a rapidly growing client base.Rebecca is also deeply committed to personal and professional growth. As a lifelong learner, she holds a Bachelor’s Degree as well as two highly respected industry designations: Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance (ASLI). These credentials reflect her dedication to mastering the technical and strategic dimensions of the insurance industry.In addition to her executive leadership role, Rebecca remains actively engaged in advancing the profession through industry service. She contributes her expertise to the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA) Audit and Compliance Committee, the Florida Surplus Lines Association Convention Committee, and the Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company’s Agent Advisory Board. Through these roles, she works collaboratively with industry leaders to strengthen talent development, promote education, and support innovation within the wholesale and surplus lines insurance marketplace.Rebecca attributes her success to a strong foundation in education, a commitment to continuous learning, and a deliberate investment in leadership development throughout her career. Earning her CPCU and ASLI designations through the Insurance Institute of America provided her with deep technical expertise and a disciplined understanding of risk, underwriting, and the broader insurance marketplace. This knowledge has enabled her to make informed, confident decisions while maintaining credibility with colleagues, partners, and clients alike.An equally important milestone in Rebecca’s professional growth was her participation in many leadership and management courses throughout her career. These offerings strengthened her strategic thinking, financial acumen, and leadership capabilities. They challenged her to look beyond daily operational responsibilities and focus on long-term vision, talent development, and organizational scalability. These combined experiences have shaped her leadership style, allowing her to guide teams through change, cultivate high-performing environments, and deliver consistent results in a competitive and constantly evolving industry.Rebecca is also passionate about encouraging the next generation of professionals, particularly young women entering the insurance field. She believes that early and ongoing investment in professional development—through industry designations, continuing education, and participation in professional organizations—is essential to building both technical expertise and credibility. In her view, knowledge not only strengthens skill sets but also builds the confidence necessary for long-term career growth.She also emphasizes the importance of pushing beyond self-doubt and stepping outside one’s comfort zone. Rebecca believes confidence often follows action rather than precedes it. She encourages young women to seek mentors and advocates who can provide honest feedback, guidance, and support, noting that feelings of imposter syndrome are common but should never prevent someone from pursuing opportunities and advancing in their career.At the core of Rebecca’s professional and personal life are the values of continuous learning, empathy, and service. She believes strongly in the power of education and professional development while recognizing that success does not follow a single path. Her leadership approach prioritizes respect, curiosity, humility, and an openness to learning from individuals with diverse experiences and backgrounds.Rebecca is also deeply committed to giving back to the insurance industry and her community. Her involvement in wholesale and surplus lines associations reflects her dedication to supporting the profession through collaboration, education, and mentorship while continuing to grow as a leader within the field.Philanthropy—particularly in support of military families—is another value that shapes Rebecca’s work and leadership. Through Arbour Specialty, she proudly supports Camp Corral, an organization that provides free summer camps and vital resources for children of critically injured or fallen military personnel. Camp Corral is an affiliate of Arbour Specialty, owned by IMC in Raleigh, the founders of the Golden Corral restaurant chain. Rebecca’s personal involvement includes direct donations and organizing employee visits to Camp Corral camps, reflecting how closely her personal values align with the company’s mission. This alignment played a meaningful role in her decision to join Arbour Specialty and continues to influence how she leads and serves.Through her leadership at Arbour Specialty, Rebecca Roberts continues to shape the future of the wholesale and specialty insurance sector—combining technical expertise, strategic leadership, and a deep commitment to people, service, and community impact.Learn More about Rebecca Roberts:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-roberts Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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