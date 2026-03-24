Proggio Unveils 'Anna': Autonomous AI Agent That Acts as a True Teammate to Drive Project Execution

Anna, Proggio's AI agent, acts as your PM partner Anna identifies project execution gaps and proactively closes them by communicating directly with your team. Anna keeps projects on track by following up on overdue tasks with owners.

Proggio's autonomous PM-as-an-Agent eliminates manual reminders and follow-ups, escalates automatically, and drives on-time delivery with accountability.

Project managers and teams lose hours every week on the endless cycle of manual reminders, follow-ups, escalations, and then more reminders. Anna ends that cycle completely.” — Yaniv Shor, CEO of Proggio

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proggio Inc., the innovator redefining project portfolio management through AI-powered timelines, today launched Anna , its fully autonomous AI agent. Building directly on the Contextual AI introduced last year, Anna takes the next step by becoming the first true PM-as-an-Agent. She handles everything from planning to on-time delivery so that real people no longer waste time on manual reminders, follow-ups, escalations, and chasing updates.“Project managers and teams lose hours every week on the endless cycle of manual reminders, follow-ups, escalations, and then more reminders,” said Yaniv Shor, CEO of Proggio. “Anna ends that cycle completely. As our PM-as-an-Agent, she takes full ownership of execution. She follows up on overdue tasks automatically, keeps every conversation thread alive, escalates when needed, and updates the project in real time. Because she has her own email inbox, anyone on the team can simply reply to Anna@Proggio just like they would to any colleague, no special commands or separate logins required. Anna never gets tired, never gets busy, and always works in your time zone. If you don’t answer now, she will come back to you, escalate to your manager if necessary, and never drop the ball. This is not just saving time. It is changing our customers’ entire organization culture into one that is far more responsive and accountable.”— From Overdue Tasks to Full Execution: How Anna Works —Anna activates inside every Proggio ProjectMap™ and operates across three core capabilities that turn static plans into living execution engines:• Autonomous Overdue Task Follow-Up. Anna monitors all tasks in real time. When something goes overdue, she initiates the full communication cycle: polite reminders, progress checks, stakeholder escalations, and automatic status updates, without any human intervention. Every thread stays anchored in the project context so nothing gets lost.• Instant Answers + Bulk Actions. Ask Anna anything, such as “What’s blocking the marketing deliverables?” or “Reschedule all Q2 reviews by two weeks,” and she responds instantly with full project awareness. She can also execute bulk changes across hundreds of tasks in one go, keeping timelines accurate and teams aligned.• Her Own Email Account. Anna lives in the team’s inbox. Team members can CC or email her directly, just like any other colleague. She reads the context, takes action, replies, and logs everything back into the ProjectMap™ automatically.This agentic evolution builds on Proggio’s patented ProjectMap™ and the earlier Contextual AI layer, creating the first true PM-as-an-Agent. Anna persists across projects, onboards new members instantly, never forgets context, and handles every step from plan to on-time delivery so that real people are finally free from reminder and follow-up work.— Proggio’s Edge: ProjectMap™ + Autonomous Agents = On Time Delivery —Unlike generic AI chatbots that live outside the project, Anna is native to Proggio’s visual ProjectMap™ canvas. Every action she takes, whether a follow-up email or a bulk reschedule, is immediately reflected in the living timeline, making execution visible, collaborative, and accountable.“True agentic AI requires a shared medium that holds complete context,” said Barak Schiby, Chief Technology Officer at Proggio. “Our ProjectMap™ gives Anna the perfect foundation to act independently while staying perfectly aligned with the team.”Why Teams Need Anna NowProject teams waste countless hours on manual reminders, follow-ups, and chasing status. Anna eliminates that friction entirely. She works 24/7, scales across portfolios, and integrates seamlessly with existing tools, while keeping all intelligence securely inside the organization’s data perimeter. The result is a fundamental culture shift: everyone knows the agent will never drop the ball, so the entire organization becomes more responsive and focused on real delivery.Seamless Ecosystem IntegrationAnna plugs into Proggio’s open architecture, syncing actions across email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Monday.com, and more. Teams continue working in the tools they love while Anna handles the execution layer in the background.— About Proggio —Proggio pioneers the future of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) with AI-fueled timelines that deliver precision and speed. Its patented ProjectMap™ and groundbreaking AI suite, now featuring the autonomous agent Anna, empower organizations to move to true PM-as-an-Agent execution and achieve on-time delivery without the burden of manual follow-up work. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with a global footprint, Proggio is redefining what’s possible in project delivery.Discover Anna and the new era of PM-as-an-Agent at proggio.com

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