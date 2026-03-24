Hydraulic Equipment Market 2026 benefiting from heavy industrial expansion and infrastructure demand

Hydraulic Equipment Market Growth Hydraulic Equipment Market Forecast Hydraulic Equipment Market Share

The Business Research Company’s Hydraulic Equipment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Hydraulic Equipment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraulic Equipment market to surpass $58 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other General Purpose Machinery market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,058 billion by 2030, with Hydraulic Equipment to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Hydraulic Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Hydraulic Equipment Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the hydraulic equipment market in 2030, valued at $22 billion. The market is expected to grow from $17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, rising demand for construction and mining machinery, expanding agricultural mechanization, and increasing investments in manufacturing automation and material handling equipment. Additionally, strong presence of domestic heavy equipment manufacturers, growing adoption of energy-efficient and electro-hydraulic systems, and large-scale government infrastructure initiatives are further accelerating demand for advanced hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, and power units across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Hydraulic Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the hydraulic equipment market in 2030, valued at $14 billion, The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to a large installed base of construction, agricultural, and material handling equipment requiring regular hydraulic system upgrades and replacements, sustained investments in infrastructure modernization projects, and strong demand from the oil & gas and industrial manufacturing sectors. Additionally, increasing adoption of electro-hydraulic systems in factory automation, growing emphasis on equipment reliability and predictive maintenance, and the presence of leading hydraulic component manufacturers and distributors across the country are further supporting consistent market expansion in the USA.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Hydraulic Equipment Market In 2030?

The hydraulic equipment market is segmented by component into motors, pumps, cylinders, valves, filters, accumulators, transmissions, and other components. The pump market will be the largest segment of the hydraulic equipment market segmented by component, accounting for 33% or $18 billion of the total in 2030. The pump segment will be supported by rising demand for high-pressure fluid transmission systems across construction, mining, agriculture, and material handling equipment, increasing adoption of energy-efficient and variable displacement pump technologies, growing integration of smart monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions, expanding industrial automation activities, and continuous OEM investments in high-performance mobile and industrial hydraulic platforms requiring reliable and durable pumping systems.

The hydraulic equipment market is segmented by application into mobile, and industries.

The hydraulic equipment market is segmented by end user into mining and construction, agriculture and mining, packaging, material handling, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Hydraulic Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the hydraulic equipment market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Hydraulic Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global hydraulic equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape infrastructure development dynamics, heavy construction machinery demand cycles, industrial automation and smart manufacturing frameworks, agricultural mechanization strategies, and the electrification of mobile and off-highway equipment platforms across global construction, industrial, and agricultural ecosystems.

Infrastructure Expansion And Heavy Construction Equipment Demand- The expansion of large-scale infrastructure projects and rising heavy construction equipment demand is expected to become a primary growth driver for the hydraulic equipment market by 2030. Increasing investments in transportation networks, smart cities, renewable energy installations, mining projects, and urban development are accelerating procurement of excavators, loaders, cranes, and road-building machinery. Hydraulic pumps, cylinders, and valves remain critical for high-force lifting, digging, and material handling applications across these platforms. Emerging economies are witnessing rapid mechanization, while developed markets are upgrading fleets with higher-efficiency systems. Additionally, government-backed infrastructure stimulus programs continue to sustain capital equipment spending cycles. As a result, infrastructure expansion and heavy construction equipment demand are anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Industrial Automation And Manufacturing Modernization- Industrial automation and manufacturing modernization are expected to become significant growth drivers for the hydraulic equipment market by 2030. The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, smart factories, and automated production lines is strengthening demand for precision-controlled hydraulic systems in presses, injection moulding machines, and heavy industrial equipment. Manufacturers are integrating digitally monitored, energy-efficient hydraulic solutions to enhance productivity, reduce downtime, and improve operational accuracy. Upgrades of aging industrial infrastructure across automotive, metal fabrication, and process industries are further supporting replacement demand. Additionally, the incorporation of IoT-enabled diagnostics and predictive maintenance solutions enhances lifecycle performance and system reliability. Consequently, industrial automation and manufacturing modernization are anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Agricultural Mechanization And Mobile Equipment Electrification- Agricultural mechanization and mobile equipment electrification are expected to emerge as important growth drivers for the hydraulic equipment market by 2030. Rising global food demand, declining rural labor availability, and the need for productivity enhancement are accelerating adoption of hydraulic-powered tractors, harvesters, sprayers, and precision farming equipment. Simultaneously, the transition toward hybrid and electric off-highway machinery is driving the development of compact, modular, and energy-efficient hydraulic subsystems. Advanced hydraulic technologies enable improved load control, fuel efficiency, and operational flexibility in modern agricultural machinery. Growing investments in smart farming practices and high-performance mobile platforms are further strengthening demand. Consequently, agricultural mechanization and mobile equipment electrification are anticipated to contribute to 1.9% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Hydraulic Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the motors, pumps, cylinders, valves, filters, accumulators, transmissions and other components. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising infrastructure and construction activities, expanding industrial automation investments, increasing agricultural mechanization, and growing demand for high-performance mobile hydraulics across mining and material handling applications. The shift toward energy-efficient and digitally integrated hydraulic systems is accelerating replacement cycles and system upgrades across OEM platforms. Additionally, advancements in smart proportional controls, compact modular designs, and predictive maintenance technologies are enhancing operational reliability and lifecycle efficiency. This growth reflects the strengthening emphasis on performance optimization, system durability, and digital transformation, fuelling sustained expansion within the broader global hydraulic equipment industry.

The motors market is projected to grow by $1 billion, pumps market by $3 billion, cylinders by $1 billion, valves by $1 billion, filters by $1 billion, accumulators by $1 billion, transmissions by $0.4 billion and the other components market by $0.3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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