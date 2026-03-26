Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski Reflects on Regional Growth and Market Expansion at CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate

Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski, CEO and Partner at CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate

Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski is highlighting the company's continued regional growth as it builds on its presence in Columbus, Georgia, and Auburn, Alabama.

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The brokerage, led by CEO and Partner Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski, has grown from a single-office operation into a multi-market real estate company serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Chattahoochee Valley and Auburn region. Over time, that growth has included expanding its agent network to more than 130 professionals, strengthening its footprint in Auburn, and completing more than 1,400 transactions in 2020. The growth trend continues into 2026.According to Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski, the company’s regional strategy has remained focused on strengthening its position in markets where demand, local relationships, and long-term service capabilities support sustainable growth.“Our focus has been on building in the right markets and making sure that growth is supported by the right people, systems, and standards,” said Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski. “We believe long-term success comes from consistency, local knowledge, and a strong foundation.”As CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate continues serving buyers, sellers, investors, and commercial clients across the region, the company says its priorities remain centered on agent development, operational consistency, and steady market expansion Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski brings a broad professional background to that effort, with experience spanning military service, finance, and real estate leadership. Since returning to Georgia and co-founding the brokerage in 2003, he has remained focused on building a company positioned for long-term stability and regional relevance.With demand continuing across key areas of West Georgia and East Alabama, Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski says the company will continue investing in its regional footprint while supporting clients and agents in a changing market environment.About Carlos Alexandre RozwadowskiCarlos Alexandre Rozwadowski is the CEO and Partner at CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate and Premier Realtors of Columbus Property Management. A former U.S. Army Ranger, he earned his B.B.A. with honors from Georgia State University and later worked in finance in Zurich, Switzerland. Currently living and working in Columbus, GA, he specializes in residential and commercial real estate and is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

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