PlacidWay Expands ITC Tijuana Partnership to Advance Natural Cancer and Chronic Disease Treatments

PlacidWay Medical Tourism Pramod Goel, Founder & CEO of PlacidWay Dr. Carlos Bautista, M.D., Medical Director of ITC Carlos Bautista with patients at Immunity Therapy Center Immunotherapy Treatment in Mexico

PlacidWay's Global Medical Tourism Platform Partners with ITC to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment Access through Innovative Immunotherapies.

At ITC, we create personalized natural therapy plans to empower patients to take control of their health. With PlacidWay, we’re expanding global access to holistic, alternative healing solutions.” — Dr. Carlos Bautista, M.D., Medical Director of ITC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlacidWay, a leading medical tourism platform, has expanded its partnership with Immunity Therapy Center (ITC) to provide alternative cancer treatments and immunotherapies to patients worldwide. This collaboration aims to raise global awareness about ITC’s proven natural therapies and its holistic approach to treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, chronic degenerative diseases, and Lyme disease, among others.Immunity Therapy Center: A Holistic Approach to HealingBased in Tijuana, ITC offers patients a unique, holistic approach to healing that combines cutting-edge immune therapies, intravenous treatments, ozone therapies, and nutrition to fight cancer and other chronic illnesses. Unlike traditional chemotherapy and other invasive treatments, ITC’s therapies are rooted in natural healing practices that strengthen the body’s immune system, promoting long-term health and well-being.ITC’s mission is to provide hope and healing for those who may have exhausted conventional medical options. Over the years, ITC has treated thousands of patients from around the world, consistently delivering positive results for individuals suffering from cancer at all stages, as well as patients battling autoimmune and chronic degenerative diseases. With personalized care and a focus on natural healing, ITC continues to build a reputation as a trusted cancer treatment center.Expanding Access to Alternative TreatmentsPlacidWay’s partnership with ITC will leverage the power of its global platform, PlacidWay Search Anywhere , to spread awareness about the effectiveness of alternative therapies in cancer care. Through the collaboration, patients from the United States, Canada, Central and South America, and even Europe and Australia will gain greater access to ITC’s life-changing treatments.The partnership will also help create a seamless connection between those seeking alternative therapies for cancer and chronic diseases and ITC’s world-class medical team. As patients worldwide increasingly seek options beyond conventional treatments like chemotherapy, this partnership aims to offer a valuable alternative for those who want to explore natural, holistic solutions.A Global Vision for Holistic Cancer CarePramod Goel, Founder & CEO of PlacidWay, shared his excitement about the partnership:"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with ITC, a center that has consistently demonstrated its ability to help patients facing some of the toughest challenges in health. This partnership reflects PlacidWay’s continued commitment to providing patients with a wider array of treatment options and global access to innovative therapies. Our platform will help ITC’s incredible work reach an even broader audience, enabling more patients to explore alternatives to traditional medicine."Dr. Carlos Bautista, M.D., Medical Director of ITC, emphasized the center's unique approach to treating cancer and other diseases:"At ITC, we treat each patient as an individual, crafting personalized healing plans that incorporate a variety of natural therapies. Our goal is to empower patients to take control of their health and fight their diseases with the support of our dedicated team. With this partnership with PlacidWay, we are proud to offer patients worldwide access to our holistic treatments and provide them with an alternative path to healing."Global Reach and Expanding AwarenessThe partnership between PlacidWay and ITC marks a significant milestone in global health and wellness, especially in the growing field of alternative medicine for cancer and chronic diseases. By expanding its network and increasing visibility, this collaboration helps millions of people around the world discover the benefits of immune-based and alternative therapies that offer hope when traditional medicine falls short.PlacidWay’s global platform will ensure that ITC’s success stories are heard by patients in regions such as North America, Europe, and Oceania, where there is an increasing demand for effective alternatives to chemotherapy and other invasive treatments. Patients from countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are already exploring these therapies, and the partnership will expand their reach even further.Changing the Future of Cancer TreatmentThe partnership also plays a pivotal role in reshaping how patients view cancer treatment and alternative medicine. As more people turn to medical tourism in search of innovative solutions, PlacidWay and ITC are leading the charge in providing education and awareness about holistic cancer care. This collaboration is set to redefine how patients perceive cancer care, offering them a more comprehensive, natural, and holistic approach that aims not only to treat but to heal.As more patients from around the world seek alternatives to conventional cancer treatments, this partnership represents a paradigm shift in healthcare, providing the tools and support needed to fight cancer and chronic diseases in a way that aligns with patients’ values and needs.About PlacidWayPlacidWay is a premier medical tourism platform connecting patients with top healthcare providers worldwide. Offering a broad range of services in areas such as regenerative medicine, cancer treatments, and plastic surgery, PlacidWay ensures that patients have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare options abroad. With a global network of trusted providers, PlacidWay has helped thousands of patients achieve life-changing treatments in various countries.About Immunity Therapy Center (ITC)Immunity Therapy Center, located in Tijuana, Mexico, is a state-of-the-art facility that specializes in immune therapies, alternative therapies, stem cell therapies, and other natural treatments for cancer, chronic degenerative diseases, autoimmune disorders, and Lyme disease. ITC’s holistic approach empowers patients to fight their diseases with a focus on overall health and wellness.

Transforming Cancer Care: PlacidWay x Immunity Therapy Center

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