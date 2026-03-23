Neakasa Announces Spring Sale 2026 With Up to 38% Off Across Pet Care and Home Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global brand specializing in smart home and pet care solutions, has announced its 2026 Spring Sale campaign, running from March 25 to March 31, 2026. The promotion will be available across Neakasa’s official websites and Amazon stores.

During the Spring Sale, customers can enjoy promotional pricing on Neakasa’s full lineup of innovative pet care and home cleaning products, with discounts of up to 38% off.

Featured Products

- Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Designed with an open-top structure and a safety-focused approach, the M1 has gained widespread popularity for supporting multi-cat households while reducing the need for frequent manual cleaning.

- Neakasa AirStep

Launched in January 2026, the AirStep is an air-purifying litter box step that helps reduce odors, capture scattered litter, and provide easier access for cats. Compatible with both automatic and traditional litter boxes, including the M1, AirStep improves litter box hygiene and convenience.

- Neakasa Pet Grooming Systems (P2 Pro, S1 Pro, P1 Pro)

Neakasa’s pet grooming systems are designed for efficient at-home grooming, especially during the spring shedding season. Low-noise operation makes grooming more comfortable for both pets and owners.

- Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer

This innovative vacuum steamer combines suction with high-temperature steam to remove wrinkles, dust, and odors in one step, providing a fast and effective home garment care solution.

The Spring Sale promotion will be available on Neakasa’s official websites and Amazon stores, offering customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite cat litter boxes, grooming systems, and home care products at the lowest prices of the season.

For more information about the Spring Sale and to explore Neakasa’s product offerings, please visit the official Neakasa websites and social media channels.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

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