AI Journaling App 'hinoto' Launches to Help Users Build a Daily Self-Reflection Habit Through Guided Conversations

The hinoto app uses AI-guided conversations to help users overcome the "blank page" problem and engage in deeper self-reflection.

Most people quit journaling because they don't know what to write. hinoto's three AI conversation modes change that.

By combining AI with therapeutic principles, we’ve created a journaling experience that feels less like a diary and more like talking to a thoughtful companion.” — Shuichi Ikehara, Founder of YONAGI, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YONAGI, Inc. today announced the worldwide launch of hinoto , an iOS journaling app that replaces the blank page with AI-guided conversations designed to help users understand themselves more deeply. Available now on the App Store in nine languages, hinoto combines the therapeutic principles of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with long-term memory AI to create a journaling experience that feels less like writing a diary and more like talking to a thoughtful companion.Journaling is one of the most widely recommended self-care practices by therapists and wellness experts, yet the vast majority of people who start a journal abandon it within weeks. The reasons are remarkably consistent: not knowing what to write, finding the process tedious, and eventually feeling like entries no longer yield meaningful insight. hinoto was built to address each of these barriers. Instead of staring at a blank page, users respond to AI-generated questions tailored to their current emotional state and past conversation history. The result is a guided reflection that adapts in real time.The app offers three distinct AI conversation modes, each designed for a different emotional context. Warmth Mode provides empathic, non-judgmental listening for moments when a user feels drained or overwhelmed, creating a psychologically safe space for emotional release. Guidepost Mode acts as a coach during periods of indecision or stagnation, asking targeted questions to help clarify goals and identify concrete next steps. Moonlight Mode draws on philosophy, history, and broader frameworks to widen perspective when a user feels stuck in narrow thinking.Unlike typical chatbot experiences, hinoto maintains long-term memory across all conversations. The app recalls past reflections, emotional patterns, and personal milestones, enabling context-aware responses that deepen over time. Periodic insight reports and personality analyses help users spot recurring patterns in their thinking and emotions that might otherwise go unnoticed.Privacy is central to the product's design. All journal data is encrypted with AES-256, and data is managed by the user's own device key, meaning even the development team cannot access journal contents. User data is never used to train AI models.The name hinoto comes from the Japanese word for "a small light." The concept is simple: in moments of uncertainty, even a small light is enough to help someone take the next step forward, and by shifting its angle, things that were previously invisible come into view."Most people do not fail at journaling because they lack discipline. They fail because they are left alone with a blank page," said Shuichi Ikehara, Founder and CEO of YONAGI, Inc. "We built hinoto to replace that blank page with a conversation — one that remembers who you are and meets you where you are emotionally."hinoto is available as a free download on the App Store worldwide and requires iOS 17.0 or later. All premium features, including the full range of AI modes and analytics, are available free for the first two weeks. More information is available at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6751840529 About YONAGI, Inc.YONAGI, Inc. is a Tokyo-based technology company building products that support everyday well-being. Through hinoto, YONAGI aims to give people a new perspective on themselves and the world around them.Website: https://hinoto.ai/en App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6751840529

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