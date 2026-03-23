DAS Environmental Experts Introduces Flexible SALIX Wet Scrubber Portfolio for Semiconductor Manufacturing in China

Compact SALIX systems for efficient waste gas treatment in semiconductor wet clean processes

SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As semiconductor manufacturing continues to expand in China, reliable and efficient environmental technologies are becoming increasingly important for stable and sustainable fab operation. DAS Environmental Experts presents its SALIX wet scrubber product family, a series of high-efficiency point-of-use systems designed for the treatment of waste gases from wet chemical processes in semiconductor manufacturing.SALIX systems are engineered to ensure high removal efficiency and stable operation in demanding semiconductor production environments. SALIX reliably removes substances such as IPA, ammonia and hydrofluoric acid (HF) from waste gas streams of modern single wafer clean systems – a key contribution to safe and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing. In addition, the technology removes particles, salts and droplets from the processed gas stream. The robust system design supports high uptime and long maintenance intervals, contributing to reliable fab operation.A key advantage of the SALIX product family is its flexible portfolio. SALIX products are among the smallest and most compact systems on the market and are suitable for both new fabs and retrofit applications in existing fabs. DAS Environmental Experts offers the technology in four different products, providing semiconductor manufacturers with a wide range of configuration options:NEW: SALIX – the latest release with improved performance and optimized system operationSALIX MINI – a compact two-stage system for space-constrained installationsNEW: SALIX MICRO – a highly compact configuration with pre-scrubber section for flexible integrationThis structured product portfolio enables customers to select the most suitable system according to process requirements, fab layout and integration needs. The availability of multiple system variants within one technology platform provides semiconductor manufacturers with excellent flexibility in system selection and plant design.SALIX systems are designed for compatibility with all common process tools and can be adapted to a wide range of wet chemical applications. Their compact design and flexible configuration support efficient integration into modern fabs, helping manufacturers optimize both environmental performance and operational efficiency.The SALIX product family will be presented during SEMICON China 2026 (March 25–27, Shanghai New International Expo Centre). Interested visitors can learn more about the technology and its applications at the DAS Environmental Experts booth (Booth N2 | 2619).With more than three decades of experience in environmental technology for the semiconductor industry, DAS Environmental Experts continues to support chip manufacturers worldwide with solutions that combine high process reliability, efficient emission treatment and long-term operational stability.ContactDAS Environmental ExpertsBin WuGeneral Manageroffice-china@das-ee.comAbout DAS Environmental ExpertsDAS Environmental Experts, founded in Dresden in 1991, is an internationally recognised technology leader in industrial waste gas and water treatment. Innovative solutions support companies in the semiconductor, solar, chemical, food and pharmaceutical industries in environmental compliance and sustainable resource management.With over 950 employees and branches in nine countries, DAS Group combines global expertise with local presence. The products are manufactured in Germany and stand for the highest quality and flexibility. The portfolio is complemented by comprehensive services for waste gas and water treatment as well as innovation and support centres in Dresden, Taiwan and the USA.DAS Environmental Experts continuously invests in sustainable research at its own innovation campus in Dresden and shares technological advances with customers, employees and society.

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