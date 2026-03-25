ChameleCo® and SpacePort Australia® Join forces to create robust Space Education opportunities and facilities

ChameleCo® and SpacePort Australia®

Ms. Cornett stated, “This partnership is mutually beneficial. Success in the space environment will depend on comprehensive training and preparation.”” — Ms. Ambericent Cornett

MOREE, AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chameleon Consulting FirmLLC ( ChameleCo ), based in the United States, https://www.chameleco.com/ and SpacePort Australia Pty Ltd (SPA) have joined forces to conduct a feasibility study focused on integrating STEM training pathways, including practical spaceflight crew training and space environment orientation facilities.As humanity advances toward sustained space exploration and eventual colonization, the profile of space travelers will extend beyond traditional astronauts. Future exploration-class space missions (ECSMs) and extraterrestrial settlements will require a wide range of professionals, each needing training to operate and survive in space environments.With a focus on preparing the next generations for human spaceflight, Ms. Ambericent Cornett, CEO of The Chameleon Consulting FirmLLC, is developing practical training and acclimatization models. Ms. Cornett brings multidisciplinary expertise spanning military intelligence operations, cybersecurity and technical program management, and public health as an infectious disease epidemiologist, complemented by leadership experience in fraud operations and advanced academic research as a quantum PhD candidate.SpacePort AustraliaPty Ltd (SPA) is an ongoing initiative with over 16 years of development, including eight years of formalized operations ( www.SpaceportAustralia.com.au ). Dr. Gabrielle M. Caswell, Founder and CEO of SpacePort AustraliaPty Ltd (SPA), established the organization as an independent research hub prior to the formation of the Australian Space Agency. The organization supports innovative research in space medicine, human performance, and biological and operational liveability in microgravity and space environments. Dr. Caswell serves in a rare practitioner-scholar capacity and is uniquely positioned as the only female working clinician to own and operate a spaceport.Both organizations share a mutual focus on education, research, and infrastructure development, with a commitment to creating practical and accessible pathways for individuals to pursue careers in the space sector. Ms. Cornett stated, “This partnership is mutually beneficial. We are aligned in addressing the challenges that space environments present to human survival. Success will depend on comprehensive training and preparation to navigate both known and emerging hazards.” She added, “This is an exciting time to contribute to the space sector as we enter a new era of human spaceflight beyond Low Earth Orbit.”The pair’s novel approach to preparing humans for space is gaining traction. As Dr. Caswell explains, “Humans will develop economic zones at the planets and celestial bodies they inhabit; it is inevitable for survival, as colonies cannot be dependent on Earth for the basics, food, water, shelter, medicine.” She continued, “A new approach is looking to what can provide those humans with autonomy, and particularly if the ‘tech’ breaks down. In rural Australia we live by the motto if you have two you have one, if you have one you have none. This is the basic concept of everything that we are reviewing and designing, from education to facilities. We are preparing mind and body, tools and equipment, for technological mishaps, and unforeseen disasters.”Both Ms. Cornett and Dr. Caswell recognize the strength of this partnership and the synergistic impact of their complementary skill sets, practical experience, and shared commitment to advancing human space exploration. Notably, both continue to maintain active professional careers while independently supporting and funding their respective initiatives.Dr. Caswell has been nominated for the 2026 Australian Space Awards (14/30 categories), reflecting her significant contributions to the space sector.Find out more about The Chameleon Consulting FirmFind out more about SpacePort Australia###More information:Ms. Ambericent N Cornett: business@chameleco.comDr. Gabrielle M Caswell, SpacePort Australia: contact@spaceportaustralia.com.au

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