Jewellok Unveils Advanced Bulk Chemical Delivery System to Power Next-Gen Semiconductor and EV Battery Fabrication

Jewellok Technology Launches Bulk Liquid Chemical Delivery Module (CDM) and Chemical Delivery System (CDS) for Semiconductor Fabrication

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd., a premier manufacturer of ultra-high purity (UHP) fluid handling equipment, today announced the launch of its next-generation Bulk Chemical Delivery System (CDS). Engineered to serve as the high-capacity "circulatory system" for modern industrial facilities, this new system addresses the critical need for large-scale, contamination-free chemical transport in the semiconductor, photovoltaic, and electric vehicle (EV) battery sectors.As global manufacturing shifts toward sub-micron precision, the integrity of bulk chemical supplies has become a primary factor in production yield. The Jewellok Bulk Chemical Delivery System is specifically designed to manage the transition of high-purity etchants, solvents, and photoresists from large-scale storage—such as 1,000L IBC containers or tanker trucks—directly to the production floor with zero compromise in purity."A facility is only as reliable as its backbone," said James Yuan, spokesperson for Jewellok Technology. "Our Bulk CDS is engineered to provide an uninterrupted, bubble-free flow of chemicals while maintaining 'parts-per-trillion' purity levels. By automating the bulk handling process, we are helping our partners reduce manual labor risks and significantly lower their total cost of ownership."The core of the Jewellok Bulk CDS is its high-durability infrastructure. Constructed from 316L electropolished stainless steel with a mirror-like 5Ra surface finish, the system virtually eliminates particle shedding and chemical leaching. To ensure operational continuity, the system features automated changeover protocols and non-contact level sensors, which contribute to a reported 99.9% system uptime.Safety and environmental stewardship are central to the system’s design. Each Bulk CDS unit is housed in a secondary containment cabinet equipped with millisecond-response optical leak detection and nitrogen blanketing for organic solvents. Managed by a PLC-controlled 15-inch color touch screen, the system offers operators real-time 3D process monitoring and fully automated purging cycles. These features have been shown to reduce chemical-related production downtime by up to 30% and decrease chemical waste by approximately 15% through precise proportioning.The modular nature of the Jewellok Bulk CDS allows it to integrate seamlessly with the company’s Chemical Delivery Modules (CDM) and Valve Manifold Boxes (VMB), providing a complete end-to-end fluid management solution. This scalability makes it an ideal choice for rapidly expanding EV battery plants and high-volume solar cell manufacturing facilities.About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Based in the Longhua District of Shenzhen, Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-high purity gas and liquid delivery systems. With a focus on innovation and safety, Jewellok provides specialized components, including UHP diaphragm valves and pressure regulators, to the world’s most advanced technology sectors.For more information regarding the Bulk Chemical Delivery System or to request a technical consultation, please visit www.specialtygasregulator.com or contact the engineering team at info@jewellok.com.Media Contact:James YuanShenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Building A3, No. 440, Hedong Village, Hengkeng, Guancheng Community, Guanhu Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen City, ChinaPhone: +86-13380377051Email: info@jewellok.comWebsite: https://www.specialtygasregulator.com/

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