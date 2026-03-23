svEye by Semantic Visions Secures G2 High Performer Status in Spring 2026 Market Intelligence Reports

svEye platform

Verified user reviews rank the AI-driven platform #1 for Proactive Assistance, alongside top-tier scores in Compliance, Integration, and Usability.

Achieving this recognition on G2 is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the professionals who rely on svEye every single day. ” — Jan Balatka, CEO Semantic Visions

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semantic Visions today announced its platform, svEye ™, has been recognized as a High Performer in the Market Intelligence category in the Spring 2026 Reports by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the usability and relationship-related questions featured in the G2 review form. In addition to earning the High Performer badge, verified users ranked svEye™ as the #1 solution for Proactive Assistance.The platform also earned standout placements across several vital categories, achieving the #3 spot for both Compliance and Likelihood to Recommend. Furthermore, svEye™ secured top-tier positions for Custom Dashboards (#4), Advanced Data Collection (#4), Cross-system Integration (#5), and Ease of Use (#7), proving its commitment to delivering comprehensive, intuitive, and highly secure market intelligence to modern businesses."Achieving this recognition on G2 is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the professionals who rely on svEye every single day," said Jan Balatka, CEO of Semantic Visions. "Securing the #1 position for Proactive Assistance and #3 for Compliance shows that we are successfully delivering on our mission: providing our clients with the noise-free, risk intelligence they need to stay ahead of market reactions securely and efficiently."“Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 typically earn a spot in our quarterly Market Reports making Semantic Visions' recognition a true accomplishment,” said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. “This honor reflects the strong satisfaction of svEye's customers and the trust buyers place in G2's data-driven methodology.”G2 ranks products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.To learn more about what real users have to say, or to leave your own review of svEye, visit the https://www.g2.com/products/sveye About Semantic VisionsSemantic Visions turns open-source data into smart market intelligence. The svEye™ platform leverages AI-powered technology to scan more than 2 million global media sources across 12 languages in real-time. By filtering out irrelevant noise, classifying unstructured data, and connecting the dots across companies, commodities, industries, and over 700 predefined events, Semantic Visions enables organizations to monitor critical events and uncover risks across global supply chains before competitors or market reactions occur. For more information, visit http://semantic-visions.com

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