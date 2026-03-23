Tampa Bay Joins World Piano Day Celebration with International Pianists in Concert

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Bay joins the global celebration of World Piano Day at the end of March with a special concert series featuring both internationally acclaimed pianists and rising stars. Presented by the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival (RPPF), this series will showcase renowned pianist and Steinway Artist Rebecca Penneys and, award-winning artists Chen Liang, Spencer Myer Janna G. Peña, and E-Na Song.World Piano Day is celebrated annually on the 88th day of the year in recognition of the piano’s 88 keys. The occasion has grown into an international event uniting pianists and audiences across continents through performances, educational events, and community engagement.“World Piano Day is a moment to reflect on why this instrument continues to matter,” said Rebecca Penneys, founder and artistic director of RPPF. “These concerts are about connection — between artists and audience, pianists and piano-lovers, and between generations of people who carry the light and traditions forward.”RPPF’s World Piano Day concerts will be presented at three prominent venues in Tampa Bay:New Tampa Performing Arts Center, Imagine Museum, St. Petersburg and Steinway Piano Gallery, Clearwater. Audiences will experience programs featuring some of the most beloved works in the piano repertoire, including music by Scarlatti, Chopin, Ravel, Gershwin, and Rachmaninoff. The World Piano Day weekend also marks the culmination of RPPF’s “88 Keys. 88 Days.” fundraising campaign, which invites supporters to “Claim a Key” and make a gift in support of the festival’s annual operations. Each “claimed” key represents a contribution that helps sustain RPPF’s mission of nurturing the next generation of world-class pianists. The “88 Keys. 88 Days.” campaign and RPPF’s World Piano Day series conclude with a final celebratory concert at 7:00pm on March 29 at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, where pianists Chen Liang, Janna G. Peña, and E-Na Song will present a program honoring the enduring artistry and legacy of the piano.About the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival (RPPF)The Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival is a tuition-free, internationally acclaimed piano festival held each summer at the University of South Florida. Founded by concert pianist and Steinway Artist Rebecca Penneys, RPPF provides an immersive artistic experience for exceptional collegiate pianists from around the world. Through performances, masterclasses, andmentoring, the festival advances artistic excellence, fosters cultural exchange, and strengthens the role of classical music in contemporary life.To “Claim a Key” and get concert schedules, tickets or reservation details, please visit:

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