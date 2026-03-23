Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection Centara Ras Fushi Resort and Spa Maldives Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives The Water Park at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives Lead the Way in Water Conservation on World Water Day

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maldives, a destination defined by its pristine lagoons and delicate ecosystems, relies on the careful and sustainable management of its most vital resource: water. Recognizing the critical importance of water conservation, Centara’s resorts in the Maldives are taking decisive action to reduce consumption, engage guests, and protect the island environment. Across Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa by the Centara Collection, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa , and The Atollia, comprising Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, innovation, operational excellence, and awareness are driving tangible impact, reflecting a steadfast commitment to water stewardship, responsible resource use, and the broader sustainability of these island ecosystems.At Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa , every detail of water use is carefully monitored across guest areas and operational outlets, with the goal of reducing consumption by 10% per guest night. The resort has introduced low flow faucets and showerheads, rainwater harvesting for gardens, and wastewater recycling from the sewage treatment plant for irrigation. Staff conduct regular plumbing audits to prevent leaks, and laundry operations have been optimised to reduce water use during periods of low occupancy. Guests are encouraged to participate in the My Green Day program by reusing towels and bed linens, supported with spa incentives for participants. These combined efforts ensure that both operations and visitors contribute to meaningful conservation. Water usage is tracked daily, with a goal to achieve a 10% reduction against the benchmark target of 1,150 litres per head per night. As total island consumption includes both guest areas and team member accommodation, careful management of plumbing, irrigation, and laundry operations ensures every drop is used efficiently, delivering measurable results without compromising comfort.At Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa, water conservation is integrated into every aspect of the resort’s operations. Dual flush cisterns have been installed in all guest and staff accommodations, with cistern water levels optimised from nine litres to seven litres. Water saver strainers reduce the flow rate of showers and faucets, while booster pump pressure is carefully adjusted according to occupancy, running at 2.4 bar during high occupancy and 2.2 bar at low occupancy. The resort’s pool balancing tanks are replenished with 2,000 to 3,000 litres of seawater once a week, further minimising freshwater use. Together, these measures, supported by careful monitoring and management of water line pressures and hot water distribution, have resulted in significant reductions in water consumption while ensuring a comfortable and seamless experience for every guest.Sharing his thoughts, Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa stated, "Managing water responsibly is central to our strategy for sustainable operations and long-term water stewardship. Through ongoing initiatives, innovative technology, operational efficiency and guest engagement, we are taking a strategic approach to conserve and protect this vital resource. Every drop saved reinforces our commitment to effective water management and sustainability."The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, encompassing Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, exemplifies innovation and leadership in water conservation. The resorts operate three desalination plants with a combined capacity of 900 cubic metres per day, sourcing water from the deep sea with 40% recovery. Year-to-date 2026 water consumption stands at 324 litres per head at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and 359 litres per head at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. These figures reflect total island consumption, inclusive of both guest facilities and team member accommodation, and remain well below the benchmark target of 1,000 litres per head. Hourly water meter readings and sensor-based flow monitoring provide continuous oversight, while greywater is used exclusively for irrigation and the sewage treatment plant is meticulously maintained. Staff receive regular training in water conservation, preventive maintenance schedules are strictly followed, and all sanitary fittings are high efficiency and approved for water safety and performance. Sensor operated taps and dual flush toilets, along with faucet aerators and clear signage, reinforce a culture of sustainability. These initiatives ensure that every drop of water is used responsibly while inspiring both staff and guests to be part of a larger environmental impact.Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, shared his thoughts stating, "Our approach to water sustainability goes beyond reducing consumption. It is about driving measurable impact and fostering a culture of stewardship. Through innovative technology, continuous staff training and rigorous operational management, we are ensuring that every initiative contributes to the responsible use of this vital resource while supporting the ongoing sustainability of our resorts and the experiences we offer our guests."Across all four Centara Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives, water stewardship remains a continuous priority. Through ongoing initiatives, innovative technology, staff training, and guest engagement, each property is actively reducing consumption, optimising operations, and promoting sustainable practices. These coordinated efforts reflect the long-term commitment of the resorts to safeguarding water resources and advancing sustainability across the islands.

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