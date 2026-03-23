International authority on the life of Columbus issues statement regarding new statue on the grounds of the White House calling for correction of identity.

The installation of this statue should mark not only a restoration of presence, but the beginning of a necessary reassessment.” — Manuel Rosa, PhD

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Manuel Rosa, internationally recognized authority on the life and origins of Christopher Columbus, today issued a formal statement regarding the installation of a Columbus statue on the grounds of the White House.Dr. Rosa commended the initiative as a necessary and rightful affirmation of Columbus’s enduring place in world history, while asserting that the historical identity presented to the public must now be corrected in light of established documentary evidence.“The decision to honor Christopher Columbus at the White House represents a significant restoration of historical memory,” Dr. Rosa stated. “For decades, public discourse has sought to diminish or obscure Columbus’s role. This initiative properly acknowledges that his achievements remain foundational to the emergence of the modern world.”However, Dr. Rosa emphasized that the long-standing identification of Columbus as a Genoese Italian is no longer defensible under rigorous historical scrutiny.“The characterization of Columbus as a wool-weaver’s son from Genoa is not supported by the totality of the archival record,” he said. “Systematic research conducted across multiple European archives demonstrates that this narrative is a later construction—one that does not withstand critical examination against primary documentation.”According to Dr. Rosa, evidence drawn from royal correspondence, navigational activity, linguistic patterns, heraldic elements, and contemporaneous political context points toward a markedly different conclusion.“The weight of the evidence indicates affiliations consistent with Iberian and noble European origins,” he stated. “This conclusion is not conjectural—it is derived from cumulative, document-based analysis. Properly honoring Columbus requires not only recognition, but historical precision.”Dr. Rosa further called upon federal institutions, educators, and scholars to undertake a reassessment grounded in primary sources rather than inherited tradition.“To commemorate Columbus while perpetuating an inaccurate identity is to sustain a historical contradiction,” he said. “Recognition must be accompanied by correction. The time has come to align public history with verifiable evidence.”Dr. Rosa concluded by framing the moment as both symbolic and intellectual.“The installation of this statue should mark not only a restoration of presence, but the beginning of a necessary reassessment,” he said. “Christopher Columbus remains one of the most consequential—and most misunderstood—figures in history. We now possess both the evidence and the responsibility to correct the record.”About Dr. Manuel RosaDr. Manuel Rosa is a leading historian and author specializing in the origins and identity of Christopher Columbus. His work is grounded in extensive archival research across Portugal, Spain, and other European repositories, with a focus on reassessing long-held assumptions through primary documentation.Media Contact:Office of Dr. Manuel Rosamr@mdrosa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.