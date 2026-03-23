TAIWAN, March 23 - Presidential Office thanks US and Japan for commitment to peace and stability across Taiwan Strait

Following the meeting held on March 19 (US EST) between United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, during which they expressed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and their opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo , Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated on March 20 that the government of Taiwan sincerely welcomes the meeting and appreciates the key consensus reached on strengthening the US-Japan alliance and the security of the Indo-Pacific region. Spokesperson Kuo said that the US and Japan once again reaffirmed that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are indispensable to regional security and global prosperity. She also noted that their shared opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion reflects a high degree of consensus within the international community.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that our government will continue to adhere to the principle of peace through strength and that Taiwan remains committed to enhancing its self-defense capabilities and bolstering whole-of-society defense resilience. She also stated that Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries to jointly safeguard the rules-based international order and ensure regional peace, stability, and prosperity.