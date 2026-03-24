CDT Ignites the Arena, The 12th Capital Darts Tournament Wraps Up in Resounding Success

Onkon claims the women’s doubles title and finishes as the mixed doubles runner-up. Zhou Jinwu finished tied for fifth in Men’s Doubles. E MYTH “Guochao” Towel Series

For me, darts is far more than just a sport. It has become a quiet companion that has taught me focus, patience and perseverance.I am able to discover and become a better version of myself.” — Onoko

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 12th Capital Darts Tournament has come to a successful conclusion. As a premier hard-tip darts event in Asia, this year’s tournament gathered the world’s top players for a thrilling display of elite competition. E MYTH appeared as an official sponsor, with its booth abuzz with energy and warmly welcomed by darts fans. Our team players delivered outstanding performances and achieved impressive results.Brilliant Performances & WellDeserved HonorsRising star Onoko put on a spectacular show. With seamless teamwork with her partner, she won the Women’s Doubles Championship and took the runnerup in the Mixed Doubles, fully demonstrating her outstanding professional ability.Zhou Jinwu and his partner also showed great chemistry. With steady performance, they achieved a joint 5th place in the Men’s Doubles, proving their strong competitive strength.Trendy Debut & Warmly AcclaimedThe E MYTH booth was full of lively interaction. The new Guochao towels from its premium brand E MYTH made a stunning appearance, integrating Chinese cultural aesthetics with practical design. Creative and stylish, they were deeply loved by darts enthusiasts.Passion Driven Future AheadWe sincerely thank the Capital Darts Tournament, all participants, and every guest who visited our booth! In the future, E MYTH will continue to walk handinhand with the global darts community to witness the vibrant growth and exciting future of the sport!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.