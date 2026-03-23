Norck Robotics: Transatlantic Engineering Hub Scales Industrial Automation for North America and Europe

High precision bearing Flexible Soft Gripper Actuator. Voice coil actuator Bridging the gap between mechanical design and digital intelligence through end-to-end system validation and advanced sensor integration. Norck Robotics engineers demonstrating precision and innovation in industrial automation.

Delivering Precision Motion Systems, Advanced Robotics, and End-to-End Engineering for Next-Generation Manufacturing

Whether it's a specialized electric rotary actuator for a California startup or a complex conveyor system for a German automotive plant, we provide localized expertise with global scalability” — Mucahit Basaran, CEO

IRVINE,CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norck Robotics, an engineering-driven powerhouse in custom component manufacturing, today announced a strategic operational expansion across its dual headquarters in Irvine and Mannheim. By synchronizing Southern California’s rapid innovation cycle with Germany’s rigorous Industry 4.0 standards, Norck is eliminating supply chain bottlenecks for Fortune 500 manufacturers and robotics disruptors alike.

Precision at the Core: Beyond Standard Motion Control

High-performance robotics demand more than just movement; they require repeatable, micron-level accuracy under thermal stress. Norck Robotics addresses this through a vertically integrated portfolio of motion and actuation systems.

From high-torque brushless electric motors designed for continuous industrial cycles to voice coil actuators for millisecond-critical pick-and-place operations,

Norck components are engineered for durability. For laboratory environments where spatial constraints are tight, the company’s precision linear actuators and lead screw actuators provide sub-millimeter positioning. In contrast, heavy-duty applications leverage Norck’s rack and pinion designs for maximum mechanical advantage.

To close the loop on precision, Norck integrates magnetic rotary encoders for real-time feedback, protected by custom vibration damping mounts-a critical addition for maintaining structural integrity in high-vibration factory floors.

Advanced Manipulation: From Soft Robotics to Universal Joints

Modern automation is moving toward human-machine collaboration. Norck is leading this shift by moving beyond rigid grippers to bio-inspired soft robotics gripper solutions and electric parallel grippers. These end-effectors allow for the delicate handling of complex geometries without compromising speed.

For multi-axis fluidity, Norck’s engineering team produces custom universal joints that enable seamless motion in the next generation of collaborative robots (cobots). This hardware excellence extends to the warehouse floor through fully automated conveyor systems. By optimizing the interface between robotic arms and material flow, Norck enables true "lights-out" manufacturing.

Material Science: The Norck Competitive Edge

What defines Norck’s authority is its dual-track manufacturing capability:

Subtractive & Micro Machining: Utilizing micro precision machining and CNC machining, Norck hits tolerances that satisfy the stringent requirements of the aerospace and medical device sectors.

Additive Manufacturing: Professional 3D printing services allow for rapid R&D iterations, turning complex CAD designs into functional prototypes in days, not weeks.

Lightweighting: By incorporating carbon fiber composites, Norck reduces the inertia of robotic arms, directly improving cycle times and energy efficiency.

Structural Integrity: From custom sheet metal fabrication for protective guarding to enclosures that meet global safety standards.



Data-Driven Reliability

Reliability isn't a marketing claim; it's a mechanical outcome. By utilizing high precision angular contact bearings—designed to manage simultaneous radial and axial loads-Norck systems achieve:

- 35% increase in production efficiency via optimized component geometry.

- 25% reduction in O&M costs through superior material selection and precision fasteners.

- 40% faster integration for OEMs using "engineering-ready" modular designs.

A Global Vision with Local Expertise

"Our Irvine-Mannheim axis is more than a logistical footprint; it's a technical bridge," says Mucahit Basaran, CEO. "Whether it's a specialized electric rotary actuator for a California startup or a complex conveyor system for a German automotive plant, we provide localized expertise with global scalability."

About Norck Robotics

Norck Robotics is a premier provider of industrial automation solutions, specializing in custom component manufacturing for the robotics, aerospace, and automotive sectors. With dual headquarters in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, Norck provides end-to-end engineering support-from 3D printing and sheet metal fabrication to micro-precision CNC machining.

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