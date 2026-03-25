Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,907 in the last 365 days.

NAGAOKA to Exhibit at 'AXPONA 2026'

NAGAOKA at AXPONA

MP-700 Cartridge Picture with a EISA AWARD 2025-2026 logo

MP-700 EISA AWARD Best Cartridge 2025-2026

MP-200 Cartridge Picture with a What Hi-Fi Awards 2024 logo

MP-200 WHAT Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Showcasing EISA AWARD 2025-2026-winning cartridge “MP-700” and Innovative Audio Accessories

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAGAOKA is set to participate in AXPONA 2026, the largest international audio show in North America. The event will take place in Chicago, USA, from April 10th to 12th, 2026.
The exhibition will highlight the craftsmanship and performance of handcrafted phono cartridges, cleaning products, and audio accessories.
NAGAOKA is now pleased to announce that MP-700, a high-end model in the MP series that was not yet available at last year’s AXPONA show, has received high praise both domestically and internationally since its release, and was awarded the “Best Cartridge 2025-2026” at the EISA AWARD 2025-2026.
In Listening Room 1133, visitors can explore this newly released MP-700 and the other MP series cartridges, including the MP-200, which received the "What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 & 2025", as well as the JT-80 series, which earned both the Good Design Award 2020 and the Best Audio Equipment Award at the Jazz Japan Award 2020.

A demonstration featuring a Technics turntable will be conducted in Listening Room 1133, offering an opportunity to hear these cartridges in a dedicated listening space.

【Event Details】
Event: AXPONA 2026
Date: April 10th (Fri.) - April 12th (Sun.), 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM（*April 12th: Until 4:00PM）
Venue: Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center
NAGAOKA Listening Room : 1133

Mina Matsuo
NAGAOKA TRADING CO., LTD.
+81 3-3479-8181
info@nagaokatrd.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

Nagaoka : The Documentary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NAGAOKA to Exhibit at 'AXPONA 2026'

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.