NAGAOKA to Exhibit at 'AXPONA 2026'

NAGAOKA at AXPONA MP-700 EISA AWARD Best Cartridge 2025-2026 MP-200 WHAT Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Showcasing EISA AWARD 2025-2026-winning cartridge “MP-700” and Innovative Audio Accessories

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAGAOKA is set to participate in AXPONA 2026 , the largest international audio show in North America. The event will take place in Chicago, USA, from April 10th to 12th, 2026.The exhibition will highlight the craftsmanship and performance of handcrafted phono cartridges, cleaning products, and audio accessories.NAGAOKA is now pleased to announce that MP-700, a high-end model in the MP series that was not yet available at last year’s AXPONA show, has received high praise both domestically and internationally since its release, and was awarded the “Best Cartridge 2025-2026” at the EISA AWARD 2025-2026.In Listening Room 1133, visitors can explore this newly released MP-700 and the other MP series cartridges, including the MP-200, which received the "What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 & 2025", as well as the JT-80 series, which earned both the Good Design Award 2020 and the Best Audio Equipment Award at the Jazz Japan Award 2020.A demonstration featuring a Technics turntable will be conducted in Listening Room 1133, offering an opportunity to hear these cartridges in a dedicated listening space.【Event Details】Event: AXPONA 2026Date: April 10th (Fri.) - April 12th (Sun.), 2026Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM（*April 12th: Until 4:00PM）Venue: Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention CenterNAGAOKA Listening Room : 1133

Nagaoka : The Documentary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.