Spine Fix Unveils New Brand Identity and Expands Services with Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Solutions

Our rebrand and expansion into regenerative medicine are an extension of our mission to provide patients with the best, most effective treatments available while staying connected to the community.” — Dr. Michael Mulvaney

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spine Fix , a leading chiropractic and wellness clinic in Richmond, VA, is proud to announce its rebranding, accompanied by the addition of exciting new services in regenerative medicine and anti-aging treatments. As part of the clinic's commitment to providing innovative, natural solutions for neck pain , back pain, and joint discomfort, Spine Fix is launching peptides in April 2026, along with other cutting-edge therapies to promote health and vitality.A Fresh Look and Expanded ServicesSpine Fix's rebranding reflects its evolving mission to offer holistic and advanced care to patients. The clinic will now provide an expanded menu of services, including regenerative medicine treatments like PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), exosomes, stem cells, and the upcoming peptides. These treatments will complement Spine Fix's existing chiropractic care and spinal decompression therapy , offering patients non-invasive, natural alternatives to surgery."We are excited to evolve our practice and offer new therapies that align with our philosophy of natural healing. By integrating regenerative medicine, we can enhance patient outcomes, accelerate recovery, and continue to provide the best possible care," said Dr. Michael Mulvaney, founder of Spine Fix.Introducing Peptides and Anti-Aging ServicesIn April 2026, Spine Fix will introduce peptides as part of its regenerative medicine offerings. These naturally occurring compounds have shown significant benefits in healing musculoskeletal injuries and promoting tissue repair. When combined with chiropractic care, spinal decompression, and other therapies, peptides can help patients achieve faster recovery and improved mobility.In addition, Spine Fix will be rolling out a series of anti-aging services designed to address age-related concerns naturally. These treatments will focus on enhancing the body's overall wellness and rejuvenation, offering patients a holistic approach to health and vitality.Community Commitment and Continued OutreachSpine Fix has long been committed to giving back to the Richmond community. Through the Doctors Speakers Bureau, the clinic has provided hundreds of hours of health education to churches, businesses, and various community groups. Furthermore, Spine Fix continues to support local businesses with Employee Pamper Events, offering free chair massages to employees across Richmond."We've always believed in the power of giving back to the community that has supported us. Our rebrand and expansion into regenerative medicine are an extension of our mission to provide patients with the best, most effective treatments available while staying connected to the community," said Dr. Mulvaney.About Spine FixSpine Fix is a leading chiropractic and wellness clinic in Richmond, VA, specializing in natural pain relief and regenerative medicine. The clinic offers chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, regenerative treatments, and anti-aging therapies. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and holistic care, Spine Fix is dedicated to helping patients achieve pain relief, optimal health, and an improved quality of life.For more information on Spine Fix's services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.spinefixrva.com or call 804-740-9300.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.